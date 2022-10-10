Antonio Brown appears to shade Tom Brady amid Gisele Bündchen divorce rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Antonio Brown has seemingly poked fun at former teammate Tom Brady, amid rumours that he’s divorcing from his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

The 34-year-old free agent, who previously played alongside Brady for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, threw shade at the quarterback’s marriage on Twitter on Sunday.

In the social media post, Brown shared a photo of a children’s book cover with the title, Daddy Doesn’t Live Here Anymore: A Book About Divorce. The illustration seemingly featured a cartoon of Brown sitting in Bündchen’s home, as the model and her daughter watched Brady angrily wave goodbye to his family.

As the cartoon of the 45-year-old football star walked away from the house, he could be seen with black lines on his face and holding a briefcase.

Brown also kept the caption to the post very short, with one emoji of a drink glass and another of a man shrugging his shoulders.

The tweet is seemingly a reference to reports that Brady and Bündchen aren’t living together, as a source told Us Weekly last month that they were “currently living in separate houses” because they are “not seeing eye to eye regarding [Brady’s] retirement”. However, the source also claimed that the couple has still continued “to communicate”.

This isn’t the first time that Brown has seemingly made fun of Brady’s marriage on social media, amid divorce rumours. On Instagram last week, he shared a photo of him and Bündchen hugging after a football game, with a caption that reads: “Put that S*** On.”

Brown also candidly expressed his thoughts about the quarterback earlier this year, as he claimed on the Full Send Podcast that he wasn’t getting paid as much as his fellow athletes, including Brady.

“If Tom Brady’s my boy, why am I playing for an earnest salary? You my boy, though, right? [Rob] Gronkowski is his boy, right? How much did he get paid? So, why is AB on a prove-it deal? Who’s better than me over there? Let’s be real?,” he asked.

“Brady can’t do s*** by himself,” Brown continued. “But, you guys going to make it seem like he’s just this heroic guy. Bro, we all humans. Bro, we’re all dependent on somebody else to do the job.”

Brown’s recent social media posts come one month after Page Six reported that Bündchen was upset about her husband’s decision to un-retire for the NFL, after announcing his supposed retirement in February.

“There’s been trouble in the marriage over his decision to un-retire. Gisele has always been the one with the kids,” a source told the publication. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

Last week, the newspaper also reported that the couple have hired divorce lawyers, with one source claiming that their “argument” about Brady’s retirement was “the end of them”.

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now,” the source claimed. “They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

If the couple do separate, they will likely share joint custody of their two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, per Page Six. Brady also shares a 15-year-old son, John, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Amid rumours of their split last month, Bündchen’s interview with Elle was released where she told the magazine that she’s focusing on her own career, after putting it on pause for her husband and children.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said. “Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career - it makes me happy.”