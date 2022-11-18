Anya Taylor-Joy reveals how Jimmy Fallon ‘saved’ her life

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed how Jimmy Fallon saved her life at one point.

The 26-year-old actor recalled a previous encounter she had with the TV host at the 2018 Met Gala during an appearance this week on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

After thanking him for saving her life during her first and only time at the fashion extravaganza, she described the “pretty cuckoo bananas” story.

“I was wearing a dress that was ridiculously heavy and I couldn’t really move,” Taylor-Joy said. “I was just kind of trying to get through the evening and at the end of the night, I’m at the top of the stairs, and the gorgeous Hailee Steinfeld walks past me and has a very complicated, like, three-train thing, and I get wrapped up in it.”

The Queen’s Gambit star poked fun at how she felt while stuck in Steinfeld’s dress, adding: “And I’m like: ‘Oh, I’m going to die. I’m going to die on the steps of the Met, darling.’”

She then shared that Fallon was the one who helped her out of the situation and was very kind about it.

“Literally just out of nowhere the hand of god came out and pulled me out of it and it was you,” she continued. “And you were just so sweet about it. You were like” ‘Hey, I’m Jimmy, nice to meet you.’”

Fallon shared his memory from that moment, adding: “I do remember that. You were going down.”

Taylor-Joy also said that after her encounter with Fallon, she enjoyed her time at the event even more.

“You were next to Sarah Paulson and after that my night got much better cause I actually knew somebody there,” she told the comedian. “So thank you.”

This wasn’t Taylor-Joy’s first time addressing how she almost fell at the Met Gala. During a video with British Vogue in March, she recalled that her first time seeing Steinfeld was when she got stuck in her dress.

“One of my favourite memories from the Met is the lovely Hailee Steinfeld, who I have not met yet, she had a very long dress and she didn’t see me,” she said. “And she walked past, and I got caught up in her skirt and I was really going to topple straight down the stairs.”

After noting that this experience was “an intense two-minutes,” she once agained thanked Fallon for saving her.

On Twitter at the time, the Pitch Perfect star responded to this story, writing: “Not me being the possible cause of sending Anya Taylor Joy down the colossal staircase. Thank god for Jimmy Fallon & honestly thank god for you ATJ... I can’t wait to properly meet!!!”