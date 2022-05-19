Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gets engaged to boyfriend Riley Roberts

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has confirmed reports that she is engaged to her partner Riley Roberts.

On Thursday, it was reported on Twitter that the congresswoman had gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend, with reporter Pablo Manríquez tweeting: “BREAKING: @AOC got engaged!!”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez confirmed the news in a tweet, with the New York Democrat retweeting a report about the engagement and writing: “It’s true! Thank you all for the well wishes.”

The couple first met when they were students at Boston University. While they maintain a mostly private relationship, Ms Ocasio-Cortez previously described the web developer as an “easy-going redhead” in a 2018 Vogue profile.

The same year, Roberts featured in the documentary Knock Down the House about Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s primary campaign.

While the couple are rarely photographed together, Roberts was in attendance during Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s swearing-in in 2019, with the marketing professional later telling the New York Post that it was a “really incredible day, really special”. As for his thoughts on Washington, DC, where the couple lives with their dog Deco, he told the outlet: “It’s great.”

Roberts also attended the 2021 Met Gala alongside his longtime partner, who wore a white “tax the rich” gown by Brother Vellies for the annual gala.

The US representative’s confirmation of the engagement prompted an outpouring of congratulatory messages, with one person writing: “Congratulations and best wishes!!! He is a lucky guy and will make an excellent First Man someday!”

The Independent has contacted a representative for Ms Ocasio-Cortez for comment.