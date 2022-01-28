AOC shares ‘relatable’ makeup fail: ‘Eyeliner will always humble you’

While she may be known for her flawlessly applied signature red lipstick, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has shared a “relatable” reminder about the realities of life for those who wear makeup.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old congresswoman appeared on her Instagram Stories, where she jokingly reminded her followers that, no matter how much one achieves in life, eyeliner will always be there to “humble” you.

“I just want you all to know that no matter who you are or where you’re from, no matter how much you achieve in life, eyeliner will always humble you,” the politician said as she zoomed in on her unevenly applied winged black eyeliner. “It’s a bad one today folks.”

As she began to laugh, Ocasio-Cortez added: “I’m just here to share the stumbles, small and large, along with the successes, okay?”

On Twitter, the candid insight into Ocasio-Cortez’s daily makeup application was met with praise from her followers, who appreciated the relatability.

“LOL. @AOC has NEVER been more relatable. Winged eyeliner is the bane of my existence some days. But you embrace the mess and keep on keeping on. We’ve got work to do,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “@AOC talking about eyeliner is the best thing that happened on IG during this long, boring and broke January.”

While Ocasio-Cortez’s eyeliner may not have been perfect, the congresswoman has previously broken down her skincare and beauty routine, and shown off her makeup skills, while discussing the intersection between femininity, makeup and politics in a video for Vogue.

At the time, the New York Democrat said she thought it was important to share her own routine because “femininity has power, and in politics there is so much criticism and nitpicking about how women and femme people present ourselves”.

The politician, who revealed that her signature red lipstick came about after realising that the “best way to really look put together is a bold lip,” also noted that there’s a “really false idea that if you care about makeup or if your interests are in beauty and fashion, that that’s somehow frivolous”.

As for how she learned to apply makeup, Ocasio-Cortez revealed that she taught herself, mostly by watching YouTube tutorials.