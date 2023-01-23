AOC has heartwarming reunion with second grade teacher who kept her note for 20 years

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was reunited with her second-grade teacher over the weekend.

The representative of New York’s 14th congressional district shared the details of her reunion with her former teacher, Ms Jacobs, on Twitter on Sunday (22 January).

“Brb crying because Ms Jacobs, my second-grade teacher, showed up to surprise me at our monthly town hall and kept a note I wrote her over 20 years ago,” AOC wrote.

She also posted a photograph of the 20-year-old note Ms Jacobs had saved all these years.

The US representative shared a story of how, years ago, she was unable to bid a proper goodbye to Ms Jacobs on the last day of her second grade.

Many people were taken away by their reunion, with some commenting that “this is the sweetest thing”.

“This is who educators are. We carry our students (and sometimes their notes) with us forever,” one person wrote.

Another person added: “It’s probably so nuts to be a teacher and see some of your students grow up to be in congress, basketball players, famous, etc. Teachers really have such big impacts on people.”

One person wrote: “Beautiful story! Still think of my English teacher to this day. She thought me a lot. Teachers are the best and they always see your potential...”

State Rep of Missouri’s 74th District, Kevin Windham, wrote: “I had a similar experience, except while canvassing I knocked on the door of one of my favorite teachers ever. She answered the door and didn’t recall who I was after explaining that I was in her class 20 years earlier. Im pretty sure she ended up donating to the other guy.”

American screenwriter Robert B Weide commented: “I love this. Yes, teachers are the most undervalued commodity in our democracy. God bless ‘em.”

