Ariana Grande’s comment on Millie Bobby Brown’s Instagram has now resurfaced, days after the Stranger Things star appeared to announce her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The couple appeared to share their relationship news on Instagram on Monday, with Brown sharing a photo of herself and her partner wearing what looked like an engagement ring on her hand. As the 19-year-old’s post quickly went viral, another one of her 2018 posts featuring a funny comment from Grande recirculated on Twitter.

In the old image, Brown could be seen kissing her ex-boyfriend Jacob Sartorius on the beach, while the caption read: “moonlight w him.”

At the time, Grande liked the post and appeared to poke fun at how young Brown was.

“I wasn’t even allowed to leave the house till I was 20,” the singer wrote in the comments.

On Twitter, fans recalled the “Thank U, Next” singer’s comments and how they can relate.

“I’m feeling like Ariana Grande now that Millie Bobby Brown got engaged,” one wrote.

“Me [at] 21 asking my mom for permission to go out or hang out with my friends,” another wrote on Twitter, in response to The Pop Tingz’ tweet about Grande’s 2018 Instagram comment.

A third added: “Ariana was so real for that lmao. Congrats to Millie tho, wishing her nothing but happiness.”

Other people reacted to this resurfaced post by questioning Brown’s rumoured engagement, claiming that she may be too young to get married.

“I’M ON ARIANA’S SIDE ON THIS ONE,” one wrote. “WHAT DOES A 20 YEAR OLD KNOW ABOUT MARRIAGE???? TAYLOR SWIFT WAS WRITING ALL TOO WELL AT THAT AGE BYE.”

“I’m here at 20 and no thought of marriage has crossed my mind,” another said. “But Millie is already engaged and she’s just 19.”

However, other people defended the Enola Holmes star and said it didn’t seem strange that she could be engaged.

“I mean idk I know It’s not realistic for me to get married right nowbecause of money, but if Millie is happy,” one wrote. “My parents got married at 18 and 35 years strong. I understand and love Ariana but maybe Millie just has a diff timeline.”

“My oldest sister got married at 19, she’s turning 24 and still completely happy. Our mother was unmarried with two kids at 21,” another shared. “I think everyone moves at a different pace, who are we to know or judge.”

On Monday, Brown shared a black-and-white photo of Bongiovi, the son of singer Jon Bon Jovi, hugging her. She captioned the Instagram post with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song, “Lover”.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ‘em all,” she wrote, adding a white heart emoji. Bongiovi also shared a post on his own account, simply writing “forever” in the caption, alongside two photographs of him and Brown.

Many of Brown’s Stranger Things co-stars went to the comments of her post to congratulate her, including Noah Schnapp and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Bongiovi, 20, and Brown were first romantically linked in June 2021, before the Godzilla vs Kong star made her relationship Instagram official in November of that year. At the time, she posted a photo of her partner kissing on her cheek while they rode on the London Eye.

They made their red carpet debut in March 2022 at the BAFTAs at the Royal Albert Hall in London.