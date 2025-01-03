Ariana Grande responds to comments about her voice change in Wicked press tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ariana Grande has responded to the online discourse about her apparent voice change throughout theWicked press tour.

Speaking to Variety, the 31-year-old, who’s up for her first Golden Globe this year, explained how difficult it is to snap out of the mannerisms associated with any character, let alone Galinda in John Chu’s Broadway film adaptation.

“Maybe people underestimate how long we spent finding and disappearing into these women,” she told the outlet in the January 2 published article. “So when certain inflections or mannerisms take time to melt away, sometimes people poke fun.

“But we had a job to do, and we had things to get lost in — because that’s what the piece required,” she continued.

open image in gallery Grande stars as Galinda in John Chu’s ‘Wicked’ ( Universal )

Grande believes the tone of her voice now, a high yet supple sequence, isn’t leaving anytime soon. “I think that might stay,” she admitted.

“Galinda required a lot of vocal work for me. Certain things maybe won’t melt away,” Grande added. “Some will, but I’m really grateful for the pieces that will stay with us forever. What a beautiful thing to be left with, and to feel the ghost of every day.

“And, you know, I’m still looking for my eyebrows,” she joked about having to bleach her brows for the film. “I’ll let you know if I find them — I hope I don’t.”

Fans started noticing the artist’s vocal change throughout her string of interviews before Wicked released in theaters on November 22. Clips from her discussion with Penn Badgley on Podcrushed surfaced online, seemingly showing Grande’s voice oscilating between a lower and higher pitch, the latter being reminiscent of the soft-spoken tone she used as Galinda.

The former Victorious star commented under one of the videos from the interview, explaining that she’d spent two years speaking like that.

“Also vocal health ... I intentionally change my vocal placement (high/low) often depending on how much singing I’m doing,” she went on to say.

On a different post from October 2024, Grande replied to a fan remark claiming her voice was “coming back.”

open image in gallery Grande responds to TikTok comment about her voice change ( X/@theegrandeheels )

“Sometimes it is higher and sometimes it is lower. I have addressed this many times and won’t be addressing it again. I’m me and I’m here, no matter the placement,” she wrote.

Grande’s physical appearance has been under fire for some time with many critics spreading a myriad of rumors from the amount of plastic surgery she’s had done to why she looks like she’s lost weight.

In October 2024, the performer was relieved to clear the air about whether or not she’s had cosmetic work done during Vanity Fair’s renowned lie detector test.

Her co-star Cynthia Erivo sat down to ask her several questions, starting with: “Have you gotten a nose job?”

“No,” Grande replied before pointing out how she’s never gotten a boob job, a facelift, or a Brazilian butt lift. She did however admit to previously getting Botox and filler.