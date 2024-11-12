Armie Hammer reveals his mother got him a vasectomy for his birthday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Armie Hammer has revealed that his mother, Dru Hammer, paid for his vasectomy.

During the second part of his new Armie HammerTime Podcast, which aired on November 11, the 38-year-old actor and his mother discussed the gift she gave him for his birthday in August.

“So I call and I go, ‘Armie, What would you like for your birthday this year?’” Dru recalled. “He was like, ‘I don’t know. Maybe money. Whatever.’ And I was like, ‘I believe I’m going to give you a vasectomy.’”

Armie then confirmed that he underwent the procedure after his conversation with his mother. “I go to a doctor’s office and I go, ‘Yes, I’m here to schedule a vasectomy,” he explained, before noting that he initially had a consultation with a doctor.

When the doctor asked Armie if he was sure he wanted to have a vasectomy, the Death on the Nile actor said yes, as he already had two “beautiful kids” – Harper, nine, and Ford, seven – with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers.

“I don’t want any more kids, I’m good to go,” the Call Me by Your Name star told his doctor.

Armie Hammer recalls how his mother bought him a vasectomy for his 38th birthday ( Getty Images )

The medical professional explained that while a vasectomy is reversible, the “reversal procedure is way harder.” However, Armie made it clear that he was getting the vasectomy, telling his doctor: “You’re not going to talk me out of this. Like, I’m done. I’m good.”

The actor said that when he spoke to the receptionist at the doctor’s office, he told her that he wouldn’t be using health insurance to pay for the procedure since he wasn’t insured.

“[The receptionist] was like, ‘Are you going to be putting it on a credit card?’” he continued. “And I go, ‘My credit cards won’t cover this. My mother will be calling you, and she’s going to be paying for it.’”

He said that the receptionist looked confused by his response, as he told her: “Yes, my mother gave me this as a birthday present.”

Dru then explained that, due to her Catholic beliefs, she would love to say that she’s “praying” her son wouldn’t have sex outside of marriage. Still, she knew that was “not going to work.”

“It’s a miracle we don’t have a bunch of little Hammers running around,” she quipped. “So, I know there are these young girls that would love to have Armie Hammer’s baby.”

Armie chimed in: “Maybe when I had money they would.”

His mother then shared her belief that her son will be successful again, as she told Armie: “You’re going to have money because I know you’re called to be an actor. And I love that you lived up to your wrongdoings when you were on Piers Morgan.”

In an interview with Morgan last July, Armie addressed becoming the center of a social media scandal in 2021 after messages allegedly sent from him detailed graphic sexual desires and cannibalistic fetishes.

Hammer was subsequently accused of rape and abuse by various women, but has consistently denied any criminal wrongdoing and was not charged with sexual assault after an investigation. His attorney has repeatedly stated that all of his relationships with women were consensual.

Elsewhere during the podcast, Dru defended her son against the allegations of sexual assault and cannibalism.

“I say this all the time: ‘My son was not criminally wrong,’” she said. “If there was a smidgeon of things that were wrong that you did, as far as a rape accusation, they would have nailed you.

“I even called you one time. I was like, ‘OK, Let me just get this straight.’ I go, ‘Are there any women out there with limbs or ribs missing?’ That’s what I want to know as a mother.”

Dru also joked that her son had “learned not to put stupid things in DMs,” to which he responded: “I was definitely stupid.”