Piers Morgan asks Armie Hammer if he has ever eaten human flesh

Actor Armie Hammer categorically denied being a cannibal when quizzed by talk show host and journalist Piers Morgan.

Hammer, who has been away from the spotlight since 2021 when allegations of sexual assault and cannibalism emerged, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday (19 July).

Morgan said: “Let’s address the elephant in the room. Are you a cannibal?”

The actor replied: “No. Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You have to have actually eaten someone, so.

“Have you ever eaten any human flesh?”, Morgan asked.

“No,” he replied.