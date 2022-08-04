Ashley Graham reveals hairline is growing back after postpartum hair loss

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ashley Graham has shared an update about her hair loss after previously opening up about the “traumatic” postpartum side effect.

Graham, who shares three children with husband Justin Ervin, updated fans about the status of her hairline on Wednesday, when she posted an Instagram album of photos of herself and included a close-up picture of her hairline.

“Swipe to see my hairline coming in,” the model captioned the photos, which showed her hairline filling in with baby hairs.

Graham’s update comes after she revealed during an interview with Parents last year that her hair began to fall out in clumps four months after giving birth to the couple’s eldest son Isaac in January 2020.

“I think it was like around four months, my whole hairline fell out,” Graham told the outlet. “And that was more traumatic than even birth because I was like: ‘My hair’s falling out in clumps - what am I doing?’ and then I realised it’s actually a thing.”

The condition is common among new mothers, according to experts, with gynaecologist Dr Sheila Newman previously telling The Independent: “It actually has a name. Postpartum hair loss is called telogen effluvium and it occurs four to six months after pregnancy. During the pregnancy, when women’s hair looks lush, and thick, and beautiful, it is because they are not losing the 100 strands of hair they would normally lose per day. But once they give birth, the hair goes into the shedding stage, and all this hair may fall out. But it grows back, it is completely reversible.”

On social media, the model’s update was met with appreciation from fellow mothers, with many of Graham’s followers sharing their own experiences with postpartum hair loss.

“Felt the postpartum baby hair dilemma,” one person commented, while another said: “Same hairline here. Six months postpartum.”

“Yes! Such a gratifying moment when you notice your body coming back to you after those babies,” someone else wrote.

While speaking with Parents, Graham revealed that she also experienced dermatological issues after giving birth to her first child, with the model revealing that her skin “got a bit irritated” and that she had “a little bit of rosacea”.

However, she also noted at the time that “the rewards are daily,” and that her and Ervin’s first child brought them “so much joy”.

The couple recently expanded their family to include twins, with Graham giving birth to sons Malachi and Rowan in January 2022.

While opening up about the birthing experience in a personal essay for Glamour, the former Sports Illustrated model revealed that she experienced severe haemorrhaging after the birth, and that she was unable to walk for days.

“I couldn’t walk for a week. And I didn’t leave my house for nearly two months,” she said.