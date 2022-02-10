Ashley Graham has revealed the names of her twin boys, whom she welcomed in early January with husband Justin Ervin. The Sports Illustrated model shared a first look at the newborns to her Instagram.

“Malachi & Roman,” Graham captioned her Instagram photo of one of the twins breastfeeding, while the other sleeps on her chest. “My boys have been the greatest teachers and biggest reminders that I can do hard things. This has not been easy, but it’s so worth it.”

Graham, 34, also shares a two-year-old son named Isaac with her husband. She added, “Still can’t believe I have three children. Can’t wait to share my birth & postpartum journey with you all soon.”

The couple announced the arrival of their twins to social media on 7 January. “Justin and I are so excited to share that our baby boys are here,” Graham posted on Twitter and Instagram Stories. “They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy.”

In July 2021, Graham announced they were growing their family after a year of “tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories.” By September, the couple shared in an exciting video that they were expecting twins.

Graham’s husband Justin took to Instagram on Thursday to share his amazement for the mother of three. He wrote: “I can’t express how to describe what I witness day-to-day as @ashleygraham takes every moment of every second to take care of our new little boys. ‘Impressive’ is too small. ‘Amazing’ is closer. ‘Mother’ is perfect. I love you.”