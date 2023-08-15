Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ashley Olsen and her partner Louis Eisner secretly welcomed their first child together months ago, a son named Otto, according to reports.

On Monday, TMZ was first to report that Olsen, 37, gave birth to her first child in New York. As of now, neither Olsen nor Eisner have confirmed the news of the latest addition to their family.

The notoriously private Full House alum and Eisner, an artist and the son of jewellery designer Lisa Eisner, also reportedly tied the knot in December 2022, according to the outlet, but neither have publicly confirmed their marriage. Since the beginning of their romance in 2017, the low-key couple has preferred to keep their relationship shielded away from the spotlight.

In photos published by E! News, the pair were spotted for the first time arm-in-arm while walking the streets of Los Angeles in 2018. One year later, in July 2019, the couple sparked engagement rumours after Olsen was photographed wearing what looked like an engagement ring on her left ring finger while out on a dinner date in Los Angeles with Eisner.

Although they have maintained their privacy, the twosome have supported each other in public. In 2021, Eisner posted a photo of Olsen onto his Instagram page, and later that year, the pair made their red carpet debut at the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration gala. Then, the following year, many speculated that Olsen and Eisner had secretly wed after the fashion mogul noticeably sported a gold band on her left hand.

Ashley, and her twin, Mary-Kate Olsen, who now own and design for their luxury fashion brand, The Row, value their privacy because of their child star upbringing, and their aversion to Hollywood excess is reflected in their designs. When asked about The Row’s penchant for minimalism and modesty, Mary-Kate explained to i-D in a rare 2021 joint interview: “We were raised to be discreet people.”

“I think that potentially that’s just our aesthetic, our design preference,” Ashley added. “But that doesn’t mean that we don’t also appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. Sometimes a collection even starts quite like that, and then gets pared down. It doesn’t always start from that simplistic place.”

The twins were a household name from the 90s to the mid-2000s. After they got their big break on the beloved sitcom Full House, they starred in numerous tween and teen comedies including It Takes Two and New York Minute. But, after living the majority of their lives in the spotlight, the twins decided to take a step back for good and focus on building their lucrative fashion empire, which includes brands like the aforementioned The Row, and Elizabeth and James.

Of their design process, Ashley elaborated to i-D: “We like working together and we like having that dialogue. I think it helps harden your ideas to be able to hear them out loud, to speak something through.”

The fashion mogul continued, “Our instincts are kind of the same.”

Like her twin, Mary-Kate Olsen kept her marriage with French banker Olivier Sarkozy, 50, private, but due to public record, the couple filed for divorce in 2020. The couple wed in 2015 and split after nine years together. Neither has publicly commented on the split.

Mary-Kate and Ashley aren’t the only famous Olsen’s in their family, as their younger sister Elizabeth Olsen stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wanda Maximoff, The Scarlet Witch.