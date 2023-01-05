Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.

The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.

The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.

The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.

Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.

In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may be engaged when she was photographed wearing a gold band on her left ring finger.

Eisner is the son of famous fashion photographer and jewellery designer to the stars, Lisa Eisner.

The picture was shared on Eisner’s Instagram Story (Louis Eisner/Instagram)

In July, social media users were left baffled by a photo of Olsen, posted by Eisner, drinking a beer and holding a machete – a knife commonly used in agricultural settings – while hiking.

Olsen is twin to Mary-Kate, who she rose to fame alongside thanks to 1990s sitcom Full House. They alternated playing Michelle Tanner in the series.

While Olsen has kept her romantic life extremely private, in July 2022, actor Dax Shepard revealed that he previously dated the fashion designer.

Speaking on an episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, Shephard, who is married to Kristen Bell, revealed that he dated Olsen “15 or 16 years ago”.

“She’s just the most wonderful person. She’s fantastic,” he said.

Shepard, who has two children with Bell, explained that they were dating when Olsen was in the process of launching her fashion brand with her twin sister.

“So, I was able to see her meet with design teams and, like, run her s** and she handled her [business], and it’s very impressive,” he added.

The Hit and Run actor then recalled the first time they met: “I just saw her at a party and was kind of thunderstruck by her beauty.”

Olsen is also sister of actor Elizabeth Olsen.