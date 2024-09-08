Ashely Tisdale welcomes her second baby with husband Christopher French

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher French are now the parents of two.

The 39-year-old actor took to Instagram on September 7 to share a black-and-white photo of her newborn’s hand. In the snap, Tisdale, French, and their three-year-old daughter Jupiter’s hands are holding onto the baby’s hands.

Tisdale took to the caption to reveal her second baby’s name and gender. “Emerson Clover French, all three of us are obsessed with you. She landed 9.6.24,” she wrote.

In the comments, many famous faces and fans congratulated Tisdale and French on the newest addition to their family.

“We love you Emerson!” Broadway star Lea Michele – who welcomed her second baby with husband Zandy Reich last month – wrote.

“Congrats to you and your sweet family!!” Mandy Moore added, while fitness instructor Amanda Kloots also commented: “Awww congratulations mama! Love the name!!!”

The High School Musical alum first revealed in March that she was pregnant again. At the time, she shared a photo of herself in a white button-down shirt with the bottom half unbuttoned to show off her pregnant stomach.

“We can’t wait to meet you,” Tisdale captioned the Instagram post, which also included one photo of her and her husband and another snap of her with Jupiter.

“Beyond grateful,” French shared alongside his own set of photos. “Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French.”

Tisdale sweetly commented on her husband’s post, writing: “I love you!!! Juju is just too cute, we had to have another!!”

In April, Tisdale took to her Instagram Story to open up about her challenges throughout her second pregnancy. She revealed that she had been getting sick a lot at the time, which she said was “no fun.”

“Like literally, urgh, it’s horrible,” she said. “It’s horrible. This pregnancy you guys, I’ve been sick so many times because my three-year-old brings so much s*** home. Stomach flus, colds, all of it. And it is so rough, it’s so rough.”

However, she still found humor in the situation, as she concluded her video by laughing at the camera and sending a message to mothers who were also expecting.

“So if there’s any pregnant moms out there who are trying to just get by, I feel you,” she said.

Tisdale also shared a post on her wellness brand’s site, Frenshe, in March about being pregnant again. She reflected on her first time having a child and why that was a difficult experience for her.

“Two years ago, if you’d asked me if I was planning for a second baby, I would have said no. I loved being a mom, but I was truly glad to be done with pregnancy,” she wrote. “Pregnancy took a lot out of my body, and the fourth trimester was really rough because I had a lot of postpartum anxiety. I just didn’t see myself doing it all over again.”

She acknowledged that “after having some time to reflect,” she realized there were “lots of positive aspects” of her first pregnancy. Tisdale then described how she and French realized they wanted a second child.

“On a soul level, I asked myself: ‘Do I see Jupiter as an only child?’ Chris and I both have siblings, and we agreed that Jupiter would be an amazing big sister,” she wrote. “So we were open to the possibility of adding to our family. We left everything up to the universe, and it wasn’t long until the universe answered.”