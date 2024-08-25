Lea Michele welcomes second baby with husband Zandy Reich

Support truly

Lea Michele has given birth to her second child with husband Zandy Reich.

The Glee alum, 37, announced the arrival of their daughter in a post shared to Instagram on Sunday, August 25. “Our hearts are so full,” she captioned the post, which featured a photo of the newborn’s tiny feet wrapped in a cream-colored blanket adorned with pink flowers.

Michele – who also shares four-year-old son Ever with Reich – wrapped her hand around the baby’s foot in the photo, while Ever and Reich each placed their hands on her. In the caption, the Scream Queens star revealed their daughter’s name.

“Emery Sol Reich,” she wrote, alongside a growing pink heart emoji.

Thousands of fans took to the comments section to congratulate the Broadway star on the new bundle of joy, while others gushed over the baby’s moniker.

“Welcome home baby Emery!!!!” one Instagram user wrote. “You are loved.”

“The biggest congratulations on your newest addition,” another fan said, while a third person commented: “Such a gorgeous name.”

Last March, Michele confirmed she and Reich were pregnant with their second child together. The Funny Girl actor shared the news on Instagram, posting images from a solo photoshoot with her baby bump on full display. “Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed,” she captioned the post.

She later posed for photos at the 2024 Met Gala in a baby blue Rodarte dress, as she cradled her baby bump on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. That same month, Michele revealed the couple – who were married in 2019 – were expecting a baby girl.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Michele was seen holding her baby bump with one hand and a bouquet of pink flowers in the other in honor of Mother’s Day. “The most beautiful Mother’s Day today, holding my son who made me a mama... and carrying my daughter,” she wrote.

open image in gallery Lea Michele cradles baby bump on red carpet at 2024 Met Gala ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

Michele and her businessman husband welcomed their first child, son Ever Leo, in August 2020. Since then, the actor has kept fans updated about Ever’s ongoing health journey after he was recently sent to the hospital.

In March 2023, Michele shared that she would be missing a performance of Broadway’s Funny Girl – in which she starred as Fanny Brice – because her then-two-year-old son had been hospitalized for a “scary health issue.” The following day, she revealed that Ever would be checking out of the hospital and thanked her supporters for their well wishes.

However, her toddler was once again hospitalized just weeks later. Taking to her Instagram Story at the time, Michele reflected on the challenges of being a parent amid Ever’s health struggles. “Today was a hard day,” she wrote on Instagram, which included a photo of her son in his crib with a white heart emoji over his face. “As parents we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry.”

While she didn’t specify why her child was in the hospital, Michele did reflect on the lessons she’s learned throughout the challenging time. “These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for,” she wrote.

Michele also indicated that her son was working towards getting better. “It’s been hard to say the least but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok,” she concluded. “But it still hurts.”