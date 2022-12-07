Jump to content

Ashton Kutcher reveals how Mila Kunis helped him during his ‘life-threatening’ health condition

The actor first spoke about his health condition in August.

Amber Raiken
New York
Wednesday 07 December 2022 05:08
Ashton Kutcher revealed how his wife, Mila Kunis supported him throughout his “life-threatening” health condition.

During the season premiere of The Checkup: With Dr David Agus, the 44-year-old actor spoke with his physician, Dr David Agus, about his rare autoimmune disorder, where he lost the ability to walk, see, and hear.

The pair recalled that in November 2019, Kutcher was first diagnosed with vasculitis. Vasculitis “involves inflammation of the blood vessels” restricting one’s blood flow and can “result in organ and tissue damage”, per Mayo Clinic.

During the episode, Agus shared that Kunis was there for Kutcher throughout That ‘70s Show star’s health scare. The two actors have been married since 2015 and share two children: Wyatt, eight, and Dimitri, six.

“Your wife was amazing,” the physician said. “Just curled up there by your side, it was a beautiful thing to watch.”

Kutcher agreed and praised his spouse, adding: “She’s the best.”

Elsewhere in their conversation, Kutcher opened up about the “terrifying, life-threatening” medical challenge he faced and how it ultimately impacted his daily life.

“I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see,” he explained. “Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn’t walk.”

The actor went on to share his feelings about losing his ability to hear and see properly.

“There’s a standard you become accustomed to in your life, like being able to see clearly,” he said. “And then suddenly you can’t see, like you have this occlusion and you can’t see. And then, you’re like: ‘Why are you not f***ing talking louder, because I can’t hear you?’ You want to reclaim the health that you once had.”

He noted how he was mentally motivated to come out of his health condition and how it inspired him to achieve new goals, including running the New York City marathon.

“Part of it is this mental thing I have around achieving a full comeback from waking up at the hospital,” Kutcher said. “I was unable to walk and I was like, wait a second, if I can go from not being able to walk to running a marathon in a three-year span, then I can let that be a part of the past and be like: ‘I’m back. I’m good.’”

Kutcher first revealed that he had a rare autoimmune disorder and that he was “lucky to be alive” during an episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, which aired in August.

Speaking to host Bear Grylls, the Two and a Half Men star detailed how his health experience helped him appreciate his life more.

“You don’t really appreciate it until it’s gone,” he said. “Until you go: ‘I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to see again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’m ever going to be able to walk again.’”

He also explained how the autoimmune disorder gave him a change in perspective, adding: “The minute you start seeing your obstacles as things that are made for you, to give you what you need, then life starts to get fun, right? You start surfing on top of your problems instead of living underneath them.”

