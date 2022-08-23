Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Musician Aubrey O’Day has defended herself and her creative work after being accused of photoshopping herself into all of her vacation photos.

On Instagram on Sunday, the 38-year-old shared a post that addressed someone on TikTok accusing her of editing her photos. In the caption, she joked about how she took her private jet “to Heaven” and “ran into Jesus” before slamming a TikToker.

“[Jesus] told me to let the lil bird on tiktok with SO much to say about my life…that she needs to stop washing her p**** in the sink,” she wrote in the caption. “We are adults baby, you gotta run the whole thing through the water.”

These comments came after a TikTok user questioned O’Day’s vacation photos and claimed she photoshopped herself into tourist spots like Bali, Greece, and Bora Bora. The video has since been deleted,

In her Instagram post – which featured an image of O’Day in front of a white fence and another of her hugging Jesus – the Danity Kane star defended herself and her Instagram, as she expressed how she has been travelling since she was a child.

“And not that I need to explain myself, but I’ve been in this industry for over 20 years and have been travelling the world since I was seven,” she wrote. “If I want my Instagram to be curated like a museum of ART then that’s what the f*** is going to happen. I’m an artist, a REAL creator.”

She also acknowledged how “creative” she is throughout multiple aspects of her life, including her career and social media profiles.

“I do all of my creative,” she added. “From my music to my flicks.. everything from my hair, glam, nails, styling, backdrops, editing, shooting, & the weather isn’t always perfect when I shoot, and I vacation alone.”

O’Day also went on to note that she doesn’t need to be “flown out” to different places and applauded the content that she gives to her followers, writing: “Let alone the fact that a lot of the shots I give y’all are in places you have to spend hours scaling mountains to get to...”

“Respect my aesthetic, I work hard to give y’all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate,” she added. “Because I want y’all to vibrate high with me.”

The recording artist concluded her post by sending a message to the woman who posted the TikTok video and claimed that she needed to “concentrate” on herself, instead of on O’Day.

“Lil tok girl, I am so sorry to your place of work that allows you to sit on my page all day with binoculars,” she wrote. “But I suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don’t even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world.”

“You can make positive changes just by using your own gifts,” she added. “Stop looking left and right if you wanna move forward.”

In the comments of the post, which has more than 21,000 likes, fans showed their support for O’Day and her Instagram content.

“You’re a work of art babe, you do you,” one wrote, while another said: “That’s deep!! I respect it.”

In the since-deleted TikTok video, the unidentified TikTok user noted that O’Day described herself as a “world traveler” in her Instagram bio. She went on to accuse the singer of “stealing content from other creators” and “photoshopping herself in random promotional images”.