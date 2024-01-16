Ayo Edebiri helps Rhea Seehorn fix her makeup in sweet Emmys 2024 red carpet moment

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ayo Edebiri helped Rhea Seaborn fix her makeup in a sweet moment on the 2024 Emmys red carpet.

The 28-year-old Bottoms star was spotted by eagle-eyed viewers helping her Emmys fellow nominee with her lashes and touched up her smokey eye look. Seehorn, 51, can be seen telling Edebiri in the video, “Thank you so much,” before the actor gave her a nod of approval that signaled that her work was done.

Both of them have been nominated at the Emmys for the same category, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Edebiri was nominated for her role as Sidney in The Bear, and Seehorn for her performance in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul.

Seehorn donned traditional Hollywood glamour with a green beaded Naeem Khan gown and jewellery by Jennifer Meyer, Graziela Gems & Effy. Meanwhile, Edebiri - fresh off of a Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards hot streak - opted for a leather corset gown from Louis Vuitton, a blunt bob, and accessorised the look with elegant jewels.

On People’s pre-show livestream, Edebiri got candid up about what it’s like to celebrate success with her “tight-knit” The Bear family, including costar Jeremy Allen White, who has also won big this awards season.

“Exciting is definitely the word and I think we all just feel very grateful,” she said. “We really made the show for nothing with no expectations so to have people receive it at this level both culturally and critically feels like such a blessing.”

Her words echoed the sentiments her co-star shared while giving his acceptance speech for the Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series award at the 2024 Golden Globes. Unlike her series co-lead, who had won the previous year, Edebiri was in awestruck and nervous when she took the Golden Globes stage to accept the award for Best Female Actor in a Comedy Series. At the time, the Bottoms actor shouted out everyone who had helped her to get to where she is today.

“I am so very grateful for this. I’m in a room full of so many people who I admire and whose work has lifted me up,” The Bear actor shared in her speech. “I’m an artist and I’m very lucky to be an artist and I know we all feel that way so I just really want to acknowledge that.”

“I’m so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press and to my family, my family, my family. Everybody at The Bear, that’s my family. I love you guys so much it’s an honour to work with you and grow alongside you,” she continued. “And oh my gosh the actors I was nominated alongside also. And my real family also, I love you guys too. And yeah, this just really means a lot.”

“There’s so many people who I probably forgot to thank and — oh my god, all of my agents and managers assistants,” she added. “The people who answer my emails. Y’all are real ones. Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails. Yeah, I’m really, really grateful. If I forgot to thank you, I’m sorry. Unless you were mean or something.”

You can find The Independent’s live coverage of the best-dressed stars on the Emmys red carpet here, and our live coverage of all the latest from the awards show here.