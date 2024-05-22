Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The parents of the baby who went viral for voicing her preference for the Four Seasons Orlando have shared how their daughter knows about the hotel.

In the now-viral TikTok video posted on May 20, Stefanie O’Brien shared a clip of her 13-month-old niece Kate enthusiastically responding to her mother, Bailey Wise, who asked behind the camera if anyone wanted to go to the luxurious hotel. After she and her husband Will’s four-year-old daughter Madelyn said “Me,” the camera showed Will holding Kate in a diaper as she hilariously looked at the camera, raised her hand with a solemn face, and said, “Me.”

“If the @FourSeasonsHotels is looking for a baby ambassador my niece got you,” O’Brien captioned the clip, which has since garnered over 40 million views on TikTok, with viewers in stitches over the oddly conscious baby being able to proclaim her preference for the Four Seasons enthusiastically.

“I think the baby is in charge of the family finances,” one user wrote, while another added: “That’s a professional human.”

“The gesture of raising one finger then the entire hand, the giggle, and double confirmation. She’s been here before… and probably at the Four Seasons,” one person commented.

Another added: “That baby’s speech and level of understanding is so impressive omg and the fact she was fully focused when you said that???”

“I aspire to embark upon an extraordinary sojourn to the enchanting realm of Four Seasons Orlando,” someone jokingly created an AI-rendering of Kate, speculating what the infant’s internal dialogue sounds like. “Where opulence and splendor converge in perfect harmony.”

The Tampa-based Wise family explained to Today that Kate has been very vocal since she was born, noting that she often picks things up after her older sister.

“That’s Kate’s personality,” Bailey explained to the outlet. “She certainly has a lot of tendencies to mimic Madelyn, whom she learns a lot from. From the day Kate was born... she’s been curious.”

“We don’t think much of it because Madelyn was vocal early on as well ... neither of them miss a beat,” she continued. However, despite Kate’s speech capabilities being normal for her age, she noted that her baby has a more in-depth grasp of more complicated topics. “For her age, she is very observant ... you can tell she’s attentive and listening and can follow cues about what’s going on when a topic grabs her interest.”

Will Wise holds his infant daughter Kate as she hilariously react to her mother Bailey’s question (@sobrizzle/TikTok) ( TikTok )

Bailey noted that it’s been funny so far seeing the comment section calling Kate things like the DreamWorks character Boss Baby or Family Guy’s Stewie Griffin. The theory that Kate is an old man stuck in a baby’s body has also had them dying with laughter.

“Those ones crack me up,” Will told the outlet, while his sister-in-law O’Brien revealed: “Our family group chat is exploding. We are crying while laughing.”

“I filmed it before bath time and sent it to my mom,” Bailey said of the video. She explained that after sending it to the family group chat, her sister O’Brien immediately shared it on TikTok to surprise viral success.

In a separate interview with Rolling Stone, the family revealed that since they were building a house in the Tampa area last year, they would sometimes stay at the luxury hotel with the children to get out of the small space they were living in the meantime.

“My husband and I have the mentality of work hard, and play hard,” Bailey explained to the outlet. “And there were some fun Florida resident rates. So we thought, why not?”

The hotel - located in Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida - is considered one of the most luxurious stays in the Orlando area, costing thousands per night. Little Kate’s viral reaction has led to an influx in interest for the high-end hotel, with a Four Seasons spokesperson commenting: “Our Orlando property has seen a healthy engagement and growth on their social channels and we have our smallest fan to thank!”