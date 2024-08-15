Back to school essentials to set them up for success

Get them ready and raring for the new school year with these term time must-haves

As the evenings start to draw in on another summer and the distant ringing of the school bell edges closer, your mind may be turning to the long list of tasks that need to be completed before your kids return to the classroom. To make the back-to-school checklist a little easier this year, we’ve compiled a selection of our favourite brands for quality and durability, so that your little one is set for success far beyond September.

From footwear to sportswear, stationery to tech, our comprehensive list will help you kit out your little - and not-so-little - ones with everything they need to thrive.

Tu Clothing: Award-winning uniform for less

Kitting out your rapidly growing kids with school uniform that passes the playground test can be stressful at the best of times, but a new school year is enough to send even the most composed parents into a spin. Luckily, Tu Clothing have taken the hassle out of uniform shopping with their award-winning Back to School range.

Known for their high-quality uniforms at purse-friendly prices, the Tu range prioritises comfort and convenience to make weekday mornings easier for parents and children alike. Plus, they offer free click and collect to 1000 stores, so you can save time by picking up your school haul whilst shopping for groceries. From tights to trousers and shirts to shoes, Tu Clothing cover all the schoolwear essentials to make sure your little scholar is ready to return to the classroom in style.

Decathalon: Go for gold in PE

The days of stiff, drab PE plimsolls are long behind us. Overtaking them with ease are Decathlon’s Playful Fast lace up shoes. Available in a range of vibrant colours to complement your little one’s personality, these lightweight multisports shoes not only look the part, but feel great too. With a flexible, rubber-enforced EVA sole, the trainers have been rigorously designed by children’s healthcare specialists to ensure they meet the demands of your child’s school day.

Whether on grass, playground or wooden floor, the Playful Fast flexi sole can keep up with all of your budding sports star’s adventures. And at only £19.99, you can champion their sporting endeavours without breaking the bank. Whatever they have on their timetable, rest assured that their feet will be fully supported with a pair of Playful Fast shoes.

LEGO: A sprinkling of magic for the new school year

They may not be boarding the train on platform nine and three quarters in September, but that doesn’t mean they can’t benefit from a little bit of Hogwarts magic to get the new term off to a flying start. Introduce them to an exciting new world of play with the LEGO® Harry Potter™ range, complete with all of their favourite witches and wizards.

Regardless of which house they’re in, there is something for every Potterhead in the collection. From Lego brick models of the Hogwarts castle, to spellbinding activity books, the collection is the perfect excuse to get kids away from screens and using their imagination. For serious superfans of the wizarding world, the Harry Potter™ lunchboxes and drinking bottles will allow them to bring a little bit of that Hogwarts magic to their own school.

NATPAT: The natural guilt-free parenting hack

Returning to school after a long summer break can be overstimulating for kids who have become acclimatised to life at home. The Home Wellness Kit from NATPAT is designed to help your little ones navigate the big feelings and challenges that can come with being back in the classroom.

The daily sticky patches harness the natural powers of essential oils to help increase focus and reduce stress in your child. With ingredients that have been carefully chosen to address specific symptoms such as anxious feelings, meltdowns and bedtime drama, these fun patches are an ideal sidekick for parents who are struggling to help their kids regulate their emotions. NATPAT stickers can be placed on several surfaces near your child such as a bed frame, clothing, electronic devices and stationery. Simply pick, stick and watch your little one thrive.

MUJI : Simple & practical stationery

There’s nothing quite like picking out stationery to turn doubt into delight as the new school year approaches. Make sure their stationery is on point with simple quality school essentials from MUJI. Combining minimal aesthetic with functionality, the effortlessly cool Japanese brand has long been a staple for stationery lovers around the world.

Each product in the MUJI range is designed to encourage uncluttered and productive spaces, giving growing minds a calm backdrop for their studies. If sustainability is high up on your agenda, you’ll love their range of eco-friendly paper notebooks. Plus, with a plain front cover, they make the perfect canvas for budding artists to express themselves. Get their stationery stash sorted with MUJI, and let their imaginations run free.

JD Sports: Keep teens happy with branded schoolwear staples

Anyone with kids at secondary school will know how difficult it is to keep up with what’s considered cool. Thankfully, JD Sports stay ahead of the trends so you don’t have to, meaning your fashion-conscious teenager won’t have anything to complain about (at least, as far as school uniforms are concerned). From branded backpacks that are as spacious as they are stylish, to padded jackets that will see them through chilly morning walks to school, JD Sports has school staples sorted.

And it’s not just high school kids that JD is kitting out – if your little one is still in primary, there are plenty of options for them too. These Adidas school trainers balance style with substance, with a durable upper and foam cushioned sole to add spring to their step on their return to the classroom.

Dell Tech: Laptops and tech for homework success

In an increasingly digital world, having the right technology to support your child’s learning is key. Make sure they are equipped to tackle their homework assignments head-on with powerful, affordable laptops from Dell. The Inspiron 15 laptop combines responsive performance with modern, thoughtful design, making it a great starter laptop for young students. With a super easy setup and fast processing speeds, it will have them up and running in no time. Plus, with built-in technology that predicts and fixes problems and extra protection with Accidental Damage Service, you’ll enjoy peace of mind knowing that Dell is always on hand to help .

New Balance: Sportswear that passes with flying colours

Is your teenager passionate about sport? Give them a springboard to success with performance-boosting sportswear from athlete favourite brand New Balance. From breathable sports tops and shorts to feet-friendly sneakers, their Back to School range is geared towards PE lovers who want to look and feel the part.

For keen runners, the FuelCell SuperComp Pacer is an excellent choice. Designed for mid-distance runs of 5k and upwards, these sleek, lightweight trainers combine Energy Arc technology, a carbon fibre plate and a double-layer springy FuelCell midsole to give your future Olympian an extra boost. Although they are serious about sport, New Balance designs are infused with fun and colour to make a statement on and off the field. The multicoloured detailing along the soles of the Pacer shoes will have your marathoner-in-the-making feeling cool in even the most challenging of sports classes.

My 1st Years: Bag 20% off personalised backpacks

Heading to school or nursery for the first time can be a nerve wracking experience - for parents and children! Get your little one excited for the adventure with an adorable personalised backpack from My 1st Years. From safari animals to dinosaurs, rainbows to unicorns, their range of backpacks are thoughtfully designed to delight and inspire budding imaginations. Available in sizes medium, mini and even tiny (perfect for toddlers!), the backpacks offer a comfortable fit for every age, with adjustable shoulder straps for even greater comfort. Whether they opt for a friendly lion or cartoon favourite Bluey, one thing is for certain - you won’t have to persuade your little learner to carry their own bag.

Treat your child to a gift they’ll love with 20% off backpacks for a limited time only. Plus, with every order placed, My 1st Years work with UK non-profit Goods for Good to help clothe children in need across the globe, making that first day at school or nursery with their new bag even more special.