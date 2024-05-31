Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bam Margera attended a Zoom court hearing with his ex in the middle of his wedding to Dannii Marie.

According to TMZ, the 44-year-old Viva La Bam star fulfilled his legal obligations with his ex Nicole “Nikki” Boyd despite his planned wedding ceremony in New Mexico on Tuesday, 28 May. Boyd told the outlet: “Whatever makes him happy. I’m happy for him. But it was curious timing, considering that he was supposed to be in court for our trial today.”

Before the court scheduled the hearing, Margera and his new bride chose the date for their wedding ceremony in October 2023. However, the date for the ceremony and hearing reportedly only conflicted when the trial was pushed back. Earlier in May of that year, the former Jacka** star filed to dismiss his ex’s request for a legal separation, arguing that the former pair’s 2013 Iceland wedding wasn’t legal. He alleged that Boyd “knew and understood” the nature of their wedding vows.

Meanwhile, Boyd’s legal representation countered saying that the legality of their ceremony was only recently called into question by Margera. At the time, her attorney, David Glass, explained to Page Six: “As an initial matter, it was not until just recently that Nikki had ever heard Bam’s claim that they were never married.”

“She was told that the wedding would occur in Iceland and that it was all taken care of,” the attorney continued. “She had a wedding ceremony, and then returned to the US and lived like a married couple with Bam for years.”

Glass added that even though Margera alleges that the marriage wasn’t legal, because Boyd believed in “good faith” that she was legally married to the stuntman, the attorney argued that she qualifies as a “putative spouse” under California law. This would mean that bar whatever legality of the partnership, Boyd is still entitled to her rights as a spouse, including just division of property and spousal support as well as child custody and support. Currently, Boyd and Margera share custody of their six-year-old son Phoenix.

Actor Bam Margera and Nicole Boyd arrive at the premiere of Lionsgate Films’ “The Last Stand” at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on 14 January 2013 in Hollywood, California ( Getty Images ) ( Getty Images )

“It seems like a little restraint on Mr Margera’s might do him good,” Glass added, noting that Margera should take this time amid multiple legal issues to reflect on his situation going forward. Boyd initially filed for full custody and later on divorce amid the performer’s substance abuse issues.

The former couple continued to deliberate the legality of their marriage on 29 May, putting the celebrations on hold for newlyweds, Margera and Marie. The pair aren’t too miffed about the situation and have hinted that they plan on having a second wedding ceremony in November to further celebrate their love.

“To all family and friends there will be a November wedding in Pennsylvania for everyone with a @yelawolf performance!” Margera announced on Instagram.