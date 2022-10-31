Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It feels as though Christmas comes around quicker each year – and this year is no different.

With mere weeks to go until the festive holiday, it’s time to start thinking about how to make the most of the break – and which days to take off work.

While some workplaces may be generous and give their employees the entire Christmas to New Year period off work, other employees may see that they only get the statutory bank holidays off.

Here’s what you need to know about Christmas bank holidays and what dates to book off as annual leave to ensure you make the most of your break.

When are the Christmas bank holidays for 2022?

Each year there are three bank holidays around the Christmas period: Christmas Day (25 December), Boxing Day (26 December), and New Year’s Day (1 January).

As Christmas Day falls on a Sunday and Boxing Day falls on a Monday this year, the Christmas Day bank holiday will fall on Tuesday 27 December. This means you will have Saturday 24 December to Tuesday 27 December off from work.

New Year’s Day also falls on a Sunday this year, which means the bank holiday will be recognised on Monday 2 January.

In Scotland, where 2 January is also a public holiday, the New Year’s Day bank holiday will be recognised on Tuesday 3 January.

What dates should I book annual leave for over Christmas if I want a week off?

If you want the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day off, you should book annual leave for Wednesday 28 December, Thursday 29 December, and Friday 30 December.

If you want to extend your holiday, you could also book in four days the following week to give yourself two weeks off by using seven days of annual leave.

When are the bank holidays for 2023?

There will be eight bank holidays in England in 2023, these include: