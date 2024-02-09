Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barbara Palvin has issued a correction to photographers after they addressed her by her maiden name.

The Hungarian model, 30, was recently joined by husband Dylan Sprouse at the Lisa Frankenstein premiere in Los Angeles on 5 February. While posing for photos on the red carpet, photographers addressed the Victoria’s Secret angel as “Ms Palvin” before she jokingly corrected them.

In a video posted to TikTok by E! News, a photographer could be heard saying: “Ms Palvin, one more time.”

As she looked toward the camera, Palvin held up her finger and pointed: “It’s Mrs Sprouse.” The model then subtly smiled, while her husband shouted off-camera: “You tell ‘em, baby!”

In the comments section, many fans praised the couple, who were married in July 2023. “I love Dylan and Barbara’s relationship,” one person wrote.

“it’s actually really heartwarming to see someone be so proud of their marriage,” another user said, while someone else commented: “I love those two together. Wholesome couple.”

Sprouse and Palvin tied the knot last summer after five years of dating. Speaking to E! News at the premiere for Lisa Frankenstein, which stars the actor’s twin brother Cole Sprouse, Dylan revealed the unexpected best part of being married.

“I really like the mornings, in general,” the Disney Channel alum said. “Mornings are really great, just because there is, like, a very calm and collected satisfaction of waking up next to your wife - which is a cool thing to say, by the way, like, ‘my wife,’ and also in a Borat voice, it’s fun too.

“But when you roll over and you see your beautiful wife and she’s asleep and then you see your dog and you’re in your house and the things that you like, created, it’s very calming and it’s very nice and it makes you want to work harder,” he added.

Cole and Dylan Sprouse premiere of ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ with partners Ari Fournier and Barbara Palvin (Getty Images)

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody star admitted that he feels “very happy” to “have someone to work for” like his wife. While Dylan revealed that he and Barbara have no “cons” in their marriage, he shared that his wife does get annoyed by one of his habits. “Watching episodes of something that we should be watching together, that’s a big no-no,” he said. “I learned that the hard way. Don’t do that.”

Sprouse and Palvin secretly tied the knot just one month after publicly announcing their engagement. The couple were wed in Palvin’s home country on her parents’ property, Harlekin Birtok. The bride wore a white Vivienne Westwood corset-style satin gown with sheer gloves, a Tiffany & Co Nineties-inspired choker, and a long veil. Meanwhile, the groom wore a simple black suit with a white collared shirt and a black tie. He also had two white flowers fastened onto his lapel that matched the flowers in Palvin’s bouquet.

Sprouse’s brother Cole, who also starred in Suite Life of Zack and Cody, served as best man and the couple exchanged vows in the church in Albertirsa, where Palvin’s parents tied the knot more than 30 years ago.