Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s a Barbie World and we’re all just living in it – and now, fans can imagine what life inside the Barbie Dreamhouse could be.

Fans of the forthcoming film Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, have been an inside look at the real-life dreamhouse constructed at the Warner Bros Studios London.

The fuschia pink fantasy home features walk-in closets with Barbie’s outfits on display, a bright pink slide into a pool filled with floats, and a bedroom with a heart-shaped pink bed complete with poofy pink pillows and a clamshell headboard.

It also has no walls, apart from structural ones, or doors. According to Gerwig, this is because the Barbie dreamhouse “assumes that you never have anything you wish was private – there is no place to hide”.

Photographs of the house were published in Architectural Digest, alongside interviews with Gerwig, designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer.

The pair said they took inspiration for the dreamhouse from “Palm Springs mid-century modernism” because “everything about that era was spot-on”.

Excited fans quickly reacted to the images on social media, with many entranced by the colourful property.

“F*** minimalism I want to live in the dreamhouse from Greta Gerwig’s Barbie,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Girls don’t want boyfriends, they want Barbie’s Dreamhouse.”

A third wrote: “Absolutely love that Gerwig & Co preserved the imagination-driven look and feel of Barbie’s Dreamhouse in the Barbie movie. The open concept! The ‘closet’ simulating her pre-fab clothing packaging! The plasticky texture of it all! Genius work. It speaks to my own play pattern.”

Greenwood and Spencer told the publication that they ordered a Dreamhouse from Amazon in order to study the scale, which they described as “quite strange”.

Gerwig added: “The ceiling is actually quite close to one’s head and it only takes a few paces to cross the room. It has the odd effect of making the actors seem big in the space but small overall.”

The Barbie Dreamhouse was described as “very definitely a house for single women”, as Gerwig noted that the first dreamhouse was sold in 1962, at a time when a woman owning her own home was almost unheard of.

Greenwood, who is known for her work on the 2012 film Anna Karenina and 2007’s Atonement, revealed that constructing Barbie’s super-pink home led to an “international run on the fluorescent shade of Rosco paint”.

She joked: “The world ran out of pink.”

Barbie, which stars Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken, as well as a slew of other celebrities, will premiere on 21 July.