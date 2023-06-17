Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans have expressed how much they love Margot Robbie’s tour of the pink Barbie Dreamhouse, which will be featured in the highly-anticipated Barbie movie.

The 32-year-old actor gave a tour of Barbie’s home and the movie’s set, in a new video for Architectural Digest. The star of the film started off the video by showing her character’s all-pink kitchen, which includes a circle breakfast table, stove, fridge, and toaster.

As she stood in the living room of her home, she also showed off an all-pink bar in the kitchen, before pointing at the water slide, which goes from Barbie’s bedroom to her pool. “Not super practical, but nothing is Barbie,” Margot quipped.

The video went on to show outside of the light pink house, which included a transparent, neon pink door that had two “B” letters as door handles. There was also a bright pink car parked next to the see-through house.

While sitting in the pink bedroom of her home, she noted that all the fellow Barbies lived right next door in their see-through homes, giving them the opportunity to all “wave” at each other.

Throughout the video, Robbie went on to show some of the other features in her character’s house, including the pink bubble bath. She noted that her “favourite design feature” was the slide that led to the pool. While giving a tour of the pool, which had Barbie-themed floats in it, the actor specified that there was “no water in Barbie land”.

“Even though it’s fake it’s really beautiful,” she said about the pool. “Which is kinda like everything in Barbieland.”

Robbie made her way up the stairs and walked into a pink bedroom, which is where Barbie has her wardrobe and brushes her hair. She proceeded to open the glass door of the wardrobe, which had different purses and a bright pink outfit hung up in it.

She also spoke about the inspiration behind this closet, explaining: “This was a design thing that we were really excited about. We were saying that [with] the wardrobe in Clueless the bar was set so high, and we would really like to do something that is as cool as that.”

Robbie explained that during each day, Barbie’s outfit is already ready for her in the “magic wardrobe”. Barbie would then open the glass doors of the closet, “give a spin”, and the outfit would already be “on her body”.

In the comments of Architectural Digest, fans praised the movie set and noted that they could picture Barbie living here.

“I can’t believe they actually built it! They easily could’ve gone with CGI. But they made an actual set. That’s dedication,” one wrote.

“I just love that they built an actual set and didn’t just rely on CGI. The interaction between the actors and the world is so much more natural this way - and the skills applied here are really cool, the way they explained lighting the painted sky was so interesting,” another added.

A third said: “The dreamhouse came straight out of a fairytale book. It really is something Barbie would want to live in. As always, this channel is always the best at what they do.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter said that they wanted to see this Barbie house themselves.

“Watching the Architectural Digest tour of the Barbie Dreamhouse isn’t enough. I need to live there,” one tweeted.

“Girls don’t want boy, girls want to live in the Barbie Dreamhouse,” another quipped, while a third added: “Ned to live in the Barbie Dreamhouse immediately.”

Margot Robbie gave a tour of the Barbie house (© 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

In the Architectural Digest video, film director Greta Gerwig also opened up about the work that she and her team did to bring the Barbie Dreamhouse to life, after “so many discussions and so many references”.

“I can’t even tell you the meetings we’ve had about pink. We sat with all these different kinds of pinks and we were like, ‘What is the pink and how do the pinks interact?’” she explained. “Because I didn’t want it to be so classy…When I was a little girl, I liked the pinkest, brightest thing.

During an earlier interview with Architectural Digest, Gerwig also revealed that when creating Barbieland, her team used so much pink paint that it caused a worldwide shortage. “The world ran out of pink,” she said.

Lauren Proud, who is the vice president of global marketing at Rosco, the paint company used by the film, confirmed Greenwood’s claim, telling the Los Angeles Times that the film “used as much paint as we had”.

“There was this shortage and then we gave them everything we could – I don’t know they can claim credit,” she said. “They did clean us out on paint.”

Barbie, which stars Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken, as well as a slew of other celebrities, will premiere on 21 July.