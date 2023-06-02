Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Issa Rae and Simu Liu react to their own doll replicas

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Margot Robbie, Issa Rae, Simu Liu and America Ferrera have reacted to Mattel’s new collection of Barbie dolls inspired by the forthcoming film Barbie.

The actors were shown their respective dolls in a video produced by Entertainment Tonight as the toy manufacturer released the new range on Thursday (1 May).

It includes nine dolls, such as Robbie’s version of Barbie in her “perfect day” outfit, Rae’s “president” Barbie, and Liu’s Ken doll in a gold and white disco tracksuit.

Robbie, who plays the main Barbie doll in Greta Gerwig’s film, also has two more dolls dressed in other outfits that appear in the movie.

The “perfect day” dress is a “vintage-inspired pink and white gingham dress”, accessorised with a “dairy chain necklace and pastel pink heart-adorned pumps”, according to Mattel.

Other outfits include a gold sequined disco jumpsuit with metallic jewellery and golden heels and a Western-themed pink denim vest and flared jeans with a cowboy hat and boots.

Robbie said the doll’s outfits were “incredibly accurate to exactly the outfit I wear in the movie”.

(Mattel)

Rae’s doll wears a pink and gold satin ballgown with a sparkly off-shoulder bodice and shimmery gold accents, complete with a sash with the word “PRESIDENT” emblazoned across her body.

She said: “Shout out to Greta Gerwig because she was like, ‘What would your President [Barbie] look like?’ And I was like, ‘I feel like she would be in a ballgown, leading’ and Gerwig said, ‘Done’.”

(Mattel)

Of her doll self, Rae said: “This is outstanding. Wow.”

Ferrera’s character in the movie, Gloria, is not a Barbie doll but gets the Mattel treatment anyway in a three-piece suit, featuring a pink satin blazer, matching blouse and pinstriped trousers with split cuffs.

Meanwhile, Liu appeared blown away by his Ken doll, remarking: “Wow. Oh my god. This is Ken me. His hair is so perfectly coiffed. I’m a little jealous, to be honest.”

(Mattel)

The new collection also features a mini replica of the Barbie Dreamhouse and Barbie’s pink RC Corvette from Hot Wheels.

Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie and Dolls at Mattel, described the movie as a “monumental moment” for the company.

“The new line of Barbie the movie Mattel toys perfectly captures the fun and joy of Barbie that is at the heart of the film,” she said.

“This collection allows fans of all ages to celebrate their favourite characters and scenes from the movie. What an incredible way to kick off the summer of Barbie!”

The Barbie movie is set to premiere on 21 July. The film also stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, and more.