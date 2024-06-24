Barbie announces new Ken ‘Mojo Dojo Casa’ toy inspired by movie set

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

There’s a new house on Mattel’s Barbie block.

After last year’s premiere of Greta Gerwig’s action-packed Barbie film, the toy conglomerate is expanding its product line to include Ken’s famed “Mojo Dojo Casa” as seen in the movie.

According to a People Magazine report, Mattel Creations plans to debut the mini house replica at Comic-Con in San Diego on July 24. The company will then offer the toy, including a figurine of Ken and a “Kendom” sign, for $50 on their website on July 25. Ken will be dressed in a similar denim set that Ryan Gosling wore in the film.

In the movie, Ken takes over Barbie’s (Margot Robbie) Dreamhouse after traveling to the real world and discovering the meaning of patriarchy. With Barbie stuck in the real world, Ken travels back to Barbieland to take control and lead the movement for male domination with his “Kens” behind him.

Ken’s “Mojo Dojo Casa” is a shrine to himself and his masculinity, complete with Western-inspired doors, cowboy hats, flatscreen TVs, and lots of leather. Meanwhile, Barbie’s Dreamhouse is everything and anything pink.

Mattel will also offer a mini replica of Barbie’s Dreamhouse from the movie alongside Ken’s “Mojo Dojo Casa”, according to their press release.

“Through these ‘sublime’ collector sets, fans can continue to live out their Ken and Barbie adventures from the film, inspiring big dreams in mini ways,” Mattel wrote, according to the release obtained by People.

“Mattel Creations is bringing legendary big screen moments to life through these authentic collectibles,” said PJ Lewis, the senior vice president, global head of action figures for Mattel.

Since Barbie hit theaters in July 2023, Ken’s house has become a major talking point with fans online revealing their personal “Mojo Dojo Casas”, packed with their memorabilia.

open image in gallery Gosling accepted the role of Ken after finding a doll in his backyard ( Getty Images )

To honor the impact Barbie and Gosling’s beloved role as Ken, the 43-year-old La La Land stepped into his “plastic” character again to perform the movie’s hit song “I’m Just Ken” at the 2024 Oscars.

According to the A-list father, his decision to accept the Barbie role was clear when he ironically found a Ken doll in his backyard.

“You know where I found Ken? Facedown in the mud next to a squished lemon,” Gosling told Jimmy Fallon during a July 2022 interview on his eponymous talk show. “I texted [a picture of] it to Greta and I said, ‘I shall be your Ken, for his story must be told.’”