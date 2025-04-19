Captain Tom’s family mansion has asking price slashed again as it struggles to sell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s family has slashed the price of their country mansion again as the property has failed to sell.

The Covid fundraiser’s loved ones removed any mention of him from the online listing after previously using photographs of some of his key moments to try to sell the seven-bed house for £2.25million, according to reports.

The family had already reduced the price by £250,000 as they removed all references to Captain Tom in the listing posted in January.

open image in gallery A view of the home of Hannah Ingram-Moore, the daughter of the late Captain Sir Tom Moore, at Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, which had previously been listed for sale for £2.25m ( PA Archive )

But three months later, they have slashed another £50,000 off the asking price as they seek to offload the 6,316 square foot mansion.

A source told The Mirror: "It's a blow for the family who have been trying to sell the property for months."

Facing criticism over their handling of the charity set up in his name, the centenarian’s family reportedly had to take the mansion in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, off the open market entirely.

A new listing shows a Grade II listed mansion with a leopard skin rug, games room and a gym set in 3.5 acres of moated garden.

open image in gallery The demolition of an unauthorised spa pool block at the home of the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore was finally completed in February 2024 ( PA )

The listing no longer includes pictures of the war veteran being knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II and another of a bust in the hallway of the family home that showed him finishing his multi-million pound charity walk during lockdown.

But a living room appears to have a bespoke armchair designed for Captain Tom made out of military uniforms as well as a soft toy with a walker, invoking his fundraising efforts.

All signs of the unauthorised spa pool block, which was demolished last year, have also been scrubbed from the listing.

Removing the family name from the listing, it simply refers to the Ingram-Moores as: “the vendors”. It read: “The vendors have owned the property for 18 years and have undertaken a comprehensive programme of improvement and renovation.”

open image in gallery Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin ( PA Archive )

Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore, 53, and her husband Colin Ingram-Moore, 66, previously drew backlash after they were accused of repeated misconduct in a report by the Charity Commission about the running of the foundation in his name.

The report found the Ingram-Moores “repeatedly benefited” financially from a charity created in Captain Tom’s name in 2020, engaging in a “pattern of behaviour” that saw them personally earn more than £1million from their involvement.

Captain Tom became famous during the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020 by walking 100 laps around his garden ahead of his 100th birthday to raise money for the NHS.

His efforts raised £38.9m and catapulted him into fame, which saw him knighted by the late Queen at Windsor Castle before his death in January 2021.

Speaking to the BBC as she prepares to write and publish her own books about grief, loneliness and resilience, Mrs Ingram-Moore previously said the charity had been set up after a family discussion about how to ensure Sir Tom’s legacy, but that “in hindsight, we didn’t need to do that”.

She added: “It didn’t need to be set up as a charity. We could have continued that legacy without it, because what it’s done is all but completely derailed our lives.”

Asked if her biggest regret was setting up the foundation, she said: “We didn’t set it up. It was set up with my father’s name, and that is our deepest regret.”