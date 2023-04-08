Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The internet has been abuzz ever since the trailer for the Barbie movie was released this week. In addition to the pink-filled teaser, fans also received a slew of promotional posters featuring the film’s star-studded cast.

The posters, each with its own “This Barbie is…” text, instantly became a viral meme as people inserted pictures of themselves into Barbie Land with their own unique tagline. However, some fans wondered how to make their own Barbie poster. Well, it’s actually quite simple.

In anticipation for the biggest movie of the year, Warner Brothers launched its own Barbie poster generator. To make your Barbie dreams come true, first go to the Barbie selfie generator website on a phone or computer. Users will then be prompted to take a selfie, or upload their own. To take a photo, tap the camera icon on the left and to upload a photo, tap the arrow icon.

The AI generator automatically removes the photo’s background and allows you to adjust the placement or size of the photo. To do so, use the arrow keys to reposition the selfie, and zoom in or out of the photo by dragging the pink circle towards the plus or minus signs.

Fans can then create their own Barbie tagline, like the one in the original movie posters, by typing in their own responses with the “This Barbie is…” prompt using the pencil icon. Users can also change the colour of their sparkly background and have the option to change the text to "This Ken is…”.

Once the poster is straight out of the Barbie movie, users can download the photo and share it with their friends and fellow Barbie fans. Now, everyone can be a Barbie girl in a Barbie world.

Since the Barbie Selfie Generator dropped, social media users have used the AI tool to put their own spin on the posters. Basically, “This Barbie is…” has already become the internet’s favourite meme.

On Tuesday 4 April, a new teaser trailer for Barbie surprised fans with its jam-packed cast. The live-action film – co-written by Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach and directed by Gerwig – stars Margot Robbie as the famed Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken. Along with Robbie and Gosling, fans lost their minds that celebrities like Dua Lipa, Michael Cera, and Nicola Coughlan will also be joining the cast. Previously announced cast members also included Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Ncuti Gatwa, Issa Rae, and Kate McKinnon.

While the plot has been kept largely underwraps, fans still praised the “bonkers” trailer and made their predictions that a major plot twist is coming.

Barbie is set to be released in cinemas on 21 July.