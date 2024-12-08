Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Influencer Breckie Hill addressed rumors that she was the “homewrecker” who caused Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s alleged split.

In a TikTok video shared on Saturday (December 7), the 21-year-old influencer shut down speculation that the Saltburn star cheated on the “Espresso” singer with her before their recently reported breakup.

“To put it simply for you all, no, I did not get with Barry. I have never even encountered this man in my life. The only time I’ve seen him is on my TV screen from watching Saltburn,” Hill said in a video captioned, “Addressing everything.”

The rumors began circulating after Hill posted Snapchat videos from BOA Steakhouse on November 18, the same night Carpenter performed in Los Angeles.

“I gave the margarita a six out of 10 because I said it was too salty. Someone I guess took that the wrong way and thought I was making a Saltburn reference after finding out that Barry was staying at a hotel near BOA,” Hill shared.

She also debunked allegations that her review of BOA’s “Blackberry Smash” cocktail was related to the actor. “Another drink I was reviewing happened to be called a ‘Blackberry Smash,’ which this person then thought was also a Barry reference,” she said.

Hill revealed she initially reposted the rumors on Snapchat because she found them “so ridiculous” and said, “I’m sorry but if I really was the one getting with Barry, why in the world would I be reposting about it? … Coming from someone who has been cheated on… I would never want to homewreck any relationship or put any girl through that pain — ever.”

Calling the rumors “crazy,” Hill noted that she shared the Snapchat posts while recovering in a hospital bed after recently breaking her spine.

The Snapchat theories weren’t the only rumors casting Hill as the homewrecker in the Hollywood power couple’s reported split. Earlier this week, an anonymous message shared by blind item connoisseur Deux Moi began circulating on X/Twitter that described the relationship between “an A-list singer who’s having her breakout year” and “her foreign boyfriend,” which fans assumed to be Carpenter and Keoghan.

The message — titled “The cute boy with the thick accent proved them right” — described an “A-list singer” breaking up with her “foreign actor boyfriend” after discovering he had been exchanging “not-innocent-at-all” messages with a “blonde, semi-famous, LA-based influencer.”

The actors have not addressed the rumors, but Keoghan has since deactivated his Instagram account and spoken out about the abusive messages he’s received. “I can only sit and take so much,” he wrote on X on Saturday.

“I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work,” he continued. “The messages I have received, no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent, and every other inhumane thing you can imagine. Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for.”

The pair first turned heads in December 2023 when they were seen sharing an intimate dinner in Los Angeles, but their connection reportedly sparked months earlier. Their paths collided during Paris Fashion Week that September, when they both attended a star-studded Givenchy show.

The Oscar nominee was seen cheering on Carpenter at her Coachella performance this past April, and Keoghan even starred as the singer’s love interest in her “Please Please Please” music video in June.