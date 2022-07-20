Former Baywatch star slams critics who said that she’s ‘too old to wear a bikini’

Former Baywatch star Donna D’Errico slammed critics on social media who told her that she was “too old to wear a bikini”.

In an Instagram post shared this week, the 54-year-old addressed how “quite a few women” had been criticising her for posting a video of herself on the platform, where she wore a a bikini in honour of Independence Day. She wrote in the caption how people called her “desperate” and claimed she was “too old” to pose in the two-piece bathing suit.

“Quite a few women complained about the fourth of July video I posted in a red, white, & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favourite, ‘desperate,’ the actor wrote.

She continued by saying she was going to “wear and do literally whatever” she wanted. With that sentiment in mind, her post also included a photo of her once again posing in a bikini.

“Let me tell you something that might surprise you. I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table,” she concluded.

As of 20 July, the post has more than 49,200 likes, with fans and famous friends of D’Errico showing their support for her in the comments.

“Gorgeous and F anyone who tries to tear you down. You look incredible, period,” The Young and The Restless starTracey Bregman wrote.

“Your haters could learn many things from you,” another fan added. “You’re wise and a great friend. I appreciate you.”

A third person added: “Don’t let any haters drag you down. They are just jealous because they can’t wear a bikini as perfectly as you do. You are an immortal goddess. That’s just a fact. I’m 40, and I’ve loved you since I was 14. And you have not changed one bit!”

In her Fourth of July post, the Frank and Penelope star could be seen dancing and singing along to “God Bless the USA” by Lee Greenwood wearing a bikini with an American flag on it.

While on Baywatch from 1996 to 1998, D’Errico posed in the series’ iconic red bathing suit and worked alongside co-stars Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff.