Beach hut goes on sale for £440,000 – and it has no loo

The value of beach huts has risen steadily

Kate Ng
Friday 14 October 2022 10:57
Comments
View of sunny Dungeness beach

A Dorset beach hut on Mudeford Beach has gone on sale for £440,000, more than the average price for a four-bedroom home in the county.

The seafront cabin is located in Christchurch Harbour, Dorset. While it is advertised as being able to sleep up to eight people, it has no access to mains electricity or toilet.

It can fit five small single mattresses in the mezzanine level and is equipped with sofas that can convert into extra beds.

The hut is also fitted with a fully equipped kitchen and there is some storage underneath. 600-watt solar panels on the roof provide some electricity and it has a 100-litre water tank with heater.

The deck offers a view that looks out towards the Isle of Wight.

Owners of beach huts in the area must use communal toilets and showers. Cars are not allowed at Mudeford, so they must park some distance away and either walk for 20 minutes, take a train, or hop on a short ferry trip across the harbour.

According to Rightmove, the average price for a home in Dorset as of June 2022 was £368,614.

(Denisons Estate Agents)

The value of beach huts in the Mudeford Beach area have risen steadily over the years, with prices set around £70,000 two decades ago in 2002.

The hut is listed on Denisons estate agents, who previously listed another similar hut that sold for £350,000 last year.

(Denisons Estate Agent)

Agent Danielle Denison told the BBC that they have received a “few inquiries” about the property since it went up on Wednesday (12 October).

She said: “Despite the cost of living crisis, the market for beach huts has not changed that much. We’ve still got a list in excess of 50 people waiting to buy on Mudeford Spit.”

(Denisons Estate Agent)

The hut has belonged to the same family for “some time”, she added.

While the new listing has a staggering price, it is not the most expensive beach hut to go on sale in the UK.

In September 2021, a similar cabin in the same area went on sale for £575,000.

