Martin Lewis warned that 2023 will be “pretty bad” due to the UK’s economical turmoil when he collected the expert award at the National Television Awards (NTA).

The consumer expert beat other nominees including veteran broadcaster and environmentalist David Attenborough, The Repair Shop host Jay Blades, and farming contractor Kaleb Cooper.

In his acceptance speech, Lewis called on the government to “get a grip on the economy” as inflation and the cost of living continues to spiral and mortgage rates rise.

He said at London’s OVO Wembley Arena: “It’s been a pretty horrible year financially. I mean, the energy crisis has been disastrous and left many people with terrible issues and mental health problems.

“I’m afraid next year, with the mortgage problem and the knock-on to rent, is going to be pretty bad. And you know what? We need somebody to get a grip on the economy and put things a little bit back.”

Lewis added that he was “quite shocked” to have won the award instead of “international treasure” Attenborough.

“Whoever said we’ve had enough of experts, no, we haven’t. We need them more than ever right now,” he continued.

He thanked his colleagues at the Martin Lewis Money Show, as well as the team “who feed me information and do the analysis for Money Saving Expert”.

Lewis has been outspoken in his criticism of prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s recent mini-Budget, which triggered market turmoil when it was first announced in September.

After Kwarteng announced a raft of unfunded tax cuts and the government’s energy bill support package, Lewis said it was a “staggering” statement.

He also accused Truss of “repeatedly misleading” the public over financial support for energy bills, as she told broadcasters that “nobody is paying fuel bills of more than £2,500”.

The MoneySavingExpert.com founder warned that the cap only applies to the amount of energy that companies can charge per unit of gas and electricity, and is not a cap on energy bills.

Taking to Twitter, he warned that Truss’ “miscommunication” could put vulnerable people at risk.

Elsewhere during the NTAs, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! picked up the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, while the best new drama award was picked up by ITV’s Trigger Point.

King Charles III also made a special video appearance when he delivered a message to the Emmerdale cast and crew for their 50th anniversary, praising the importance of the countryside.