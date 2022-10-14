Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Disastrous’: Martin Lewis issues stark warning about the UK economy at NTAs

The Money Saving Expert founder won the expert prize at the annual TV awards

Kate Ng
Friday 14 October 2022 08:31
Comments
Martin Lewis has 'ran out of ideas' to help those struggling with cost of living

Martin Lewis warned that 2023 will be “pretty bad” due to the UK’s economical turmoil when he collected the expert award at the National Television Awards (NTA).

The consumer expert beat other nominees including veteran broadcaster and environmentalist David Attenborough, The Repair Shop host Jay Blades, and farming contractor Kaleb Cooper.

In his acceptance speech, Lewis called on the government to “get a grip on the economy” as inflation and the cost of living continues to spiral and mortgage rates rise.

He said at London’s OVO Wembley Arena: “It’s been a pretty horrible year financially. I mean, the energy crisis has been disastrous and left many people with terrible issues and mental health problems.

“I’m afraid next year, with the mortgage problem and the knock-on to rent, is going to be pretty bad. And you know what? We need somebody to get a grip on the economy and put things a little bit back.”

Recommended

Lewis added that he was “quite shocked” to have won the award instead of “international treasure” Attenborough.

“Whoever said we’ve had enough of experts, no, we haven’t. We need them more than ever right now,” he continued.

He thanked his colleagues at the Martin Lewis Money Show, as well as the team “who feed me information and do the analysis for Money Saving Expert”.

Lewis has been outspoken in his criticism of prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s recent mini-Budget, which triggered market turmoil when it was first announced in September.

After Kwarteng announced a raft of unfunded tax cuts and the government’s energy bill support package, Lewis said it was a “staggering” statement.

He also accused Truss of “repeatedly misleading” the public over financial support for energy bills, as she told broadcasters that “nobody is paying fuel bills of more than £2,500”.

(Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The MoneySavingExpert.com founder warned that the cap only applies to the amount of energy that companies can charge per unit of gas and electricity, and is not a cap on energy bills.

Taking to Twitter, he warned that Truss’ “miscommunication” could put vulnerable people at risk.

Recommended

Elsewhere during the NTAs, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! picked up the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award, while the best new drama award was picked up by ITV’s Trigger Point.

King Charles III also made a special video appearance when he delivered a message to the Emmerdale cast and crew for their 50th anniversary, praising the importance of the countryside.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in