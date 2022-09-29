Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Martin Lewis calls out false Truss claim households will pay no more than £2,500

Prime minister urged to ‘publicly correct her mistake’

Chiara Giordano
Thursday 29 September 2022 12:19
Comments
<p>Money expert Martin Lewis has slammed Liz Truss’s claim energy bills will be capped at £2,500</p>

Money expert Martin Lewis has slammed Liz Truss’s claim energy bills will be capped at £2,500

(PA)

Liz Truss has been accused of “repeatedly misleading” the public by claiming no one will pay energy bills above £2,500.

During her morning broadcast round, the prime minister told BBC Radio Kent the government had stepped in to ensure “nobody is paying fuel bills of more than £2,500”.

She later repeated the claim to BBC Radio Leeds, telling the programme: “The action we've taken on energy bills will mean that Leeds and other people in West Yorkshire aren't going to be facing energy bills of £6,000 which is what was forecast, they're going to be, through the energy price guarantee, the maximum will be £2,500”.

She also made the same claim on BBC Radio Nottingham.

However Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert.com, warned people the cap only applies to the amount energy companies can charge customers per unit of gas and electricity. The £2,500 figure refers to the maximum amount a “typical” household will pay, based on average energy usage.

Recommended

So some households will pay more, and some will pay less depending on their property type and the amount of energy they use.

Seeking to clear up the “confusion”, Mr Lewis wrote on Twitter: “THERE IS NO £2,500 CAP ON ENERGY BILLS.

“Instead the new 1 Oct guarantee, like the old caps, limits daily charge & unit rates. So use more, pay more. £2,500 is just what someone with avg use'd pay.”

The expert suggested the prime minister’s “miscommunication” could put vulnerable people at risk.

He said: “The reason it is so important NOT to communicate that there is a £2,500 cap. Is it risks some people, possibly vulnerable elderly people, thinking they can keep the heat on max all winter, and they won't pay more than a certain amount.”

Fact-checking website Full Fact urged the prime minister to ‘publicly correct her mistake’

(Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)

Fact-checking website Full Fact, which wrote to Ms Truss after she made a similar claim to CNN on Monday, accused the prime minister of having “repeatedly misled” listeners.

Will Moy, chief executive of Full Fact, said: “We wrote to the prime minister about getting this wrong only yesterday.

“The government’s energy plans will affect every household in Britain this winter. And yet Liz Truss has repeatedly misled listeners this morning.

“She must now publicly correct her mistake to make sure people are not misled about their energy prices and hit with unexpected and unaffordable energy bills this winter.”

Recommended

Households have been urged to take their energy meter readings - and try to submit them - ahead of prices rising from 1 October.

This will prevent firms from estimating usage and charging for energy used before 1 October but at the higher rate.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in