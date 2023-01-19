Winter skin: Discover your 5-step dermatologist-recommended routine

When it comes to our complexions, Winter is not our friend, with everything from the colder weather and lack of air humidity to indoor heating depleting moisture (not to mention the after-effects of party season which can also cause dehydrated skin).

At the same time, the New Year is the perfect time to start a new skin routine, using smart, science-backed skincare products packed with effective ingredients to help tackle these issues, and get our skin back to looking its best.

After a few weeks of festive revelry and zero-degree temperatures, I’ve noticed my skin is a little out of sorts. I’ve got a combination yet sensitive skin type so it can quickly become imbalanced when daily aggressors like pollution and stress prove a bit too much. I’m also 38, so ageing is on my mind and protecting my skin from UV damage is a major priority. Is tackling all of these concerns too much to ask from one skincare routine?

According to the UK’s number one* dermatologist recommended brand La Roche-Posay, it isn’t. Armed with products from the brand’s Expert Ageing serums, Toleriane and Anthelios suncare ranges, and a simple, 5-step routine to follow day and night, I would be able to target all my skin concerns and help protect and hydrate my skin throughout the colder months. Here’s how I got on…

Day-time routine

For dry skin, La Roche-Posay’s soothing Toleriane Dermo cleanser is the perfect choice (La Roche-Posay)

I’ve realised over the years that harsh cleansers are too much for my skin, so I try to stick to very gentle formulas. I tried La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Dermo cleanser which is specifically formulated for those with sensitive skin to help provide hydrating relief when it’s feeling uncomfortable. It also includes La Roche-Posay’s signature ingredient: Thermal Spring Water which helps this soothing cleanser remove impurities and makeup without stripping moisture or damaging the skin barrier. When you mix the cleanser with water it has a smooth milk texture that leaves my face feeling refreshed but not tight or squeaky as some cleansers do. This would also be ideal for those days when my skin has flared up and I want to cleanse it without causing further irritation.

I followed this with one of La Roche-Posay’s most popular serums, Pure Vitamin C10 Serum. It has an opaque colour and smooth texture that’s designed to help brighten the skin, making it appear more radiant. I’ve previously found some Vitamin C serums a little irritating for my sensitive skin, but I was excited to try this, knowing how carefully La Roche-Posay create their formulas with the needs of sensitive skin at the forefront. The serum also balances L-ascorbic acid with hydrating hyaluronic acid, Thermal Spring Water and other ingredients including glycerin and dimethicone in a formula to help support the skin in retaining hydration. While salicylic acid helps to gently exfoliate dead skin, smooth the appearance of fine lines and support a more uniform-looking skin tone and texture.

Next I layered over La Roche-Posay HB5 Serum – my favourite of all the products I tried. Hyaluronic Acid is brilliant for dry skin as it helps the skin to retain water, and this serum is clinically proven to hydrate and re-plump the skin’s appearance in just four hours which I definitely felt myself. It’s also formulated to help skin feel smoother and soften the appearance of fine lines.

I then applied the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Sensitive Fluid Moisturiser. This product is ideal if your skin is feeling sensitive as it includes ingredients such as glycerin and niacinamide in a minimal formula that helps soothe while hydrating the skin. This left my skin feeling perfectly hydrated but not greasy.

Finally I layered over a teaspoon-sized amount of La Roche-Posay Anthelios Age Correct. While you might think that you only need to use sunscreen in summer, 95 per cent of the sun’s UV rays are present all year round, so sunscreen should always be the final step in any morning skin routine.

As I’d already applied a few different products, the lightweight texture of this sunscreen was very much appreciated. I also loved the anti-pollution protection this sunscreen offers in addition to the SPF50+ UV protection. It left my skin feeling refreshed and touchably soft (thanks to the Thermal Spring Water) and not at all greasy or heavy. In the summer, I think this could also be used without moisturiser as it’s so dewy and hydrating on the skin.

Evening routine

La Roche-Posay’s Retinol B3 Serum is proven to help the skin appear smoother and feel hydrated (La Roche-Posay)

My suggested routine for the evening started again with La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Dermo cleanser. This was great at removing the day’s makeup and sunscreen and left my skin ready for the other products in my routine. As preventing ageing signs is one of my top concerns, I was given La Roche-Posay’s Retinol B3 Serum to apply as an evening treatment. I usually have to be careful when using active ingredients such as retinol as it can cause some irritation to sensitive skin. But, La Roche-Posay’s retinol is a serum that’s proven to help the complexion appear smoother and feel more hydrated. It’s also formulated for even the most sensitive skin.

It’s advised that when you start using retinol you begin by introducing it once or twice a week while your skin builds up tolerance. La Roche-Posay also advised that if I followed the Retinol 0.3% + Vitamin B3 serum with the HB5 Serum I used in the morning. I’ve found in the past that using a very hydrating product like this helps to counteract any dryness or flaking which can occur when you first start using retinol.

I then ended my evening routine with La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Dermallergo Night Cream. It’s formulated for very sensitive skin that’s prone to dryness and helps to support the skin barrier while providing up to 48 hours of hydration. It is also enriched with Thermal Spring Water, probiotic-derived fractions and neurosensine in a hydrating formula to gently relieve the skin. It felt like the perfect final layer after the serums, and I was pleased with how calm and hydrated my complexion felt.

Results

I found that the Hyalu B5 Serum was a real game changer in my routine, and it really helped my skin to retain moisture throughout the day, especially when teamed with the Pure Vitamin C10 serum and Anthelios Pigment Correct. I really noticed that my skin looked brighter and more glowing after adding this to my routine and even received a couple of compliments from friends. When used together, these products also made my skin feel brilliantly hydrated and smoother, even on a minus degree snow day. They also created a gorgeous base for makeup.

I didn’t experience any irritation from the Retinol B3 serum which I was happy about and this paired well with the HB5 serum and Toleriane Dermallergo Night Cream. I felt confident that I was getting the best of both worlds by targeting ageing signs while providing my skin with the long-lasting hydration it needed.

Overall, I love this routine and think it will help my skin cope with all the demands of winter months while keeping flare-ups and dehydration at bay. I’m also reassured that I’m future-proofing my skin with the protection of the sunscreen and anti-ageing benefits of the retinol. It’s also easy to follow, and felt good to give my skin some real care and attention. I’m looking forward to seeing the benefits over the next few months.

