Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s the start of a brand-new year, which means resolutions are in the air, alongside a renewed focus on self-care. And the simplest way of creating a practical, daily mood-boosting routine is establishing a straightforward skincare regime to suit your needs.

From protecting your skin against the harsh winter weather to seeing dryness and irritation appear thanks to humidity levels diminishing, finding the right products can often be tricky. Not forgetting, navigating where to look for different skin types.

Step forward, cult classic French skincare brand La Roche-Posay. Their minimalist formulas are dermatologically tested, and specifically created to suit even the most sensitive skin. With a comprehensive serum range combining hero ingredients and multi-tasking benefits, La Roche-Posay’s line-up offers something for every skin requirement.

Should you be looking for a reparative hydration boost for parched skin, a balancing concentrate to help improve dark spots, a refreshing radiant glow or support with fine lines and visible signs of ageing, there’s a targeted serum to seamlessly slot into your day.

Designed for use before and after cleanser and moisturiser (depending on the product), the clincially-proven formulas offer an easy and efficient skincare addition. Simply add SPF for optimum skin support.

Read on to discover the La Roche-Posay serum range, so you can shop the perfect pick for your skin.

Shop serums to suit your skin type at Laroche-posay.co.uk.

For a hydration boost – La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Serum, 30ml: Was £40, now £32, Laroche-posay.co.uk

Formulated to help boost dehydrated skin, this serum can be applied before and after moisturiser (La Roche-Posay)

Created to help boost dehydrated skin, this dermatologically tested serum can be used post-cleansing, as well as both before and after applying moisturiser. In La Roche-Posay trials, it was clinically proven to instantly hydrate skin and that may be particularly appealing if your face or neck needs some TLC. A formula billed as being both protective and reparative, hydrating ingredients include hyaluronic acid – which is known for plumping up parched areas.

In fact, this serum contains two different sized molecules of hyaluronic acid, with the larger molecule targeting the skin’s surface and the smaller molecule focusing on the deeper layers. Meanwhile, the inclusion of vitamin B5 should help stimulate skin repair. Finally, key component madecassoside accelerate is included to encourage the production of firming collagen. A minimalist, hypoallergenic addition to your skincare arsenal, the hydrating serum suits even the most sensitive skin.

Buy now

For skin tone balancing – La Roche-Posay Pure Niacinamide 10 Serum, 30ml: £40, Laroche-posay.co.uk

La Roche-Posay’s first ever niacinamide serum contains 10 per cent of this multi-purpose concentrate (La Roche-Posay)

La Roche-Posay’s first ever niacinamide serum containing 10 per cent of this hero ingredient, the multi-purpose concentrate repairs and brightens skin, and evens out marks too. Consultant Dermatologist Emma Wedgeworth recommends this serum for sensitive skin and those prone to dark spots, saying: “It also has multiple other benefits such as evening the skin tone.”

Specifically formulated for sensitive skin and dark spots, the hypoallergenic, dermatologically tested formula also includes five per cent of gentle exfoliating ingredient HEPES. This enables skin-smoothing without irritation. Meanwhile, humectant hyaluronic acid is in there to help draw the skin’s moisture to the surface. Suitable for most skin types, including those with oily, acne-prone and rosacea, you can apply the multi-tasking serum morning and night to the face and neck ahead of moisturising. Try slathering it onto your hands to tackle dark spots there too.

Buy now

For sensitive skin seeking radiance – La Roche-Posay Pure Vitamin C 10 Serum, 30ml: Was £40, now £32, Laroche-posey.co.uk

Created to target the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, this serum contains 10 per cent pure vitamin C (La Roche-Posay)

Formulated to target the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, this serum contains 10 per cent pure vitamin C, which is an ingredient known for adding a radiant glow to dull skin. Simultaneously, skin tone and texture should look more balanced, with hydrating hyaluronic acid in there to promote moisture too. Active ingredient salicylic acid helps eradicate dead skin cells by gently exfoliating the surface, contributing to a brightening boost.

Finally, La Roche-Posay’s trademarked ingredient neurosensine is a peptide combining the amino acids arginine and tyrosyl. Peptides can encourage skin-firming collagen production, and neurosensine matches substances our body already creates naturally. Mild enough for sensitive skin, the formula is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t block your pores either. Apply the serum in the morning, ahead of your SPF layer.

Buy now

For visible signs of ageing – La Roche-Posay 0.3% Retinol + Vitamin B3 Serum, 30ml: Was £40, now £32, Laroche-posay.co.uk

Formulated to tackle the visible signs of ageing, this formula contains 0.3 per cent retinol (La Roche-Posay)

A serum to shop if you’re looking for skincare focusing on the visible signs of ageing, the formula contains 0.3 per cent retinol – which is a component targeting fine lines and wrinkles and skin texture. The inclusion of additional ingredients ensures this retinol serum is suitable for sensitive skin too. Soothing vitamin B3 is included to offer skin softening and plumping, by holding moisture. Plus, glycerin provides an additional and more intense hydration hit, to support and help restore the skin’s moisture barrier.

Created to be both smoothing and firming, La Roche-Posay’s retinol serum is for use at night only. Due to the retinol’s strength, application just 2-3 times a week is recommended to begin with. As your skin adjusts, this dosage can be increased for use across 5-7 days of the week. It’s vital to be diligent with SPF application when using retinol too, as this powerful anti-ageing ingredient makes skin more sensitive to the sun’s rays. The results often take a few weeks to become noticeable, so this is a potent serum tackling any visible signs of ageing, for implementing into your long-term skincare routine.

Buy now

Explore the full dermatologist-tested serum range at Laroche-posay.co.uk.