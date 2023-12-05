TikToker criticised for ‘sad beige’ Christmas tree makeover

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A TikToker has sparked criticism for her decision to repaint her child’s Christmas tree toy.

“Go ahead and call me crazy or a sad beige mom for what I’m about to do,” Nattie Jo Powell began in her 1 December video. In the clip, the lifestyle creator set out to redecorate her daughter’s plastic tree to mimic the aesthetic of her home decor. Before Powell started the makeover, the plastic toy included a brown base, a bright green tree body, a yellow star, and multi-colour bulb ornaments.

Contrary to the original inventor’s intention, Powell thought her toddler was more of a “neutral girlie” and would enjoy the change. “I’m leaning into my inner Pinterest mom with the vision to neutralise the tree,” she explained.

“I can already hear you thinking I’m going to ruin my toddler’s Christmas by painting over the colours,” Powell added. Her video, which has now received over 3.6 million views, prompted a string of commentary from viewers questioning her actions and calling her a “beige mom”.

Introduced by fellow TikToker Hayley DeRoche, the term “beige mom” is meant to reflect a preferred current interior design fad of keeping mainly neutral tones.

Critics used the concept to refer to Powell but added “sad” to reflect their disapproval of her making a children’s toy mundane and beige.

“Probably somebody has said it but, sad beige toys for sad beige kids,” one viewer wrote, while another said: “It’s got the winter spirit. Cold and lifeless.”

Other followers pointed out how the original brightness of the toy was intentional for a child’s cognitive development.

“Stunt your child’s development by turning anything colourful into a sad beige,” one viewer claimed.

Another TikTok user proclaimed: “Kids NEED colours in their life.”

One self-proclaimed “beige mom” added her opinion: “I’m a beige mom but c’mon!! The kids love colours, especially Christmas time! I have my living room 90’s Christmas and my smaller living room neutrals.”

“Hear me out: a playroom so it doesn’t ruin your decor but they still get their crazy colours and toy variety,” another viewer suggested.

Powell responded to the backlash in a follow-up video, telling viewers: “I could care less if you think that I’m a sad beige mom. If you do have an opinion, please be kind about it or move along.”

The Independent has contacted Powell for a comment.