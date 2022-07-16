Bella Hadid recreates viral gas station paparazzi moment in hilarious TikTok

Bella Hadid has poked fun at herself after a video of the model at a petrol station in Los Angeles earlier this year went viral on social media.

In January, paparazzi captured Hadid filling up her car in the city’s Los Feliz neighbourhood.

Video footage showed Hadid exiting her car, filling up its tank and walking back around to the driver’s seat, all while on the phone.

The 25-year-old, who was dressed in loose trousers and a black long sleeve super-cropped top quickly made headlines for her effortless off-duty model look.

In the months since, countless TikTok users have playfully recreated the video.

Content creators have been filming their best impressions of Hadid’s model walk, walking around in circles and pretending to be on the phone.

One video from TikTok user Kevin Bojorquez has been viewed more than five million times.

Now, Hadid has also weighed in on the joke. Taking to her TikTok account on Friday evening (15 July), Hadid shared a sped-up video of herself pretending to be on the phone while erratically pacing around a room.

The video has already been viewed six million times and has more than one million likes.

Many users have lauded the model’s sense of humour, and for seeing the funny side to the TikTok trend.

“So, she does see the TikToks,” one person commented. Another wrote: “We love a self-aware queen.”

One user wrote: “We love a comedic princess.”

Another said: “Not Queen Bella scrolling on the same For You Page as us commoners.”

“She’s an icon, she’s a legend and she is the moment,” one user wrote.

Earlier this year, Hadid admitted to having a nose job at age 14. In an interview with American Vogue for the magazine’s April issue, she said she now regrets the procedure.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” she said. “I think I would have grown into it.”

She denied having any other cosmetic procedures on her face, and said that she has “never used filler”.

“People think I fully f***ed with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy,” she said.

“I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right? I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me.”