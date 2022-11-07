Bella Poarch files for divorce from husband Tyler after secretly getting married
The singer got married in January 2019, according to court documents
Bella Poarch has filed for divorce from her husband Tyler Poarch, with court document revealing the pair have been married for more than three years.
According to documents obtained by E News!, the 25-year-old TikTok star officially petitioned to legally end her marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.
While she hasn’t publicly spoken about the marriage, her and her now-ex tied the knot back in January 2019. The date of their separation is not included in the documents, per E! News.
On social media, multiple fans have expressed shock over Poarch’s secret marriage, with many praising her peers for keeping the status of the couple’s relationship private.
“Bella Poarch has been married for four years and not single person let that info out,” one Twitter user wrote. “Everyone just know when she’s filing the divorce rn…how tight and private her circle is ... shout out to her and her real people.”
“Bella Poarch had a whole a** husband for four years and we’re just now finding that out because she’s divorcing him???” another wrote.
A third person said: “The fact that Bella Poarch’s friends didn’t snitch [and] are loyal, since she managed to keep her marriage a secret for four years.”
Although she has kept her marriage out of the spotlight, Poarch has previously opened up about some of her dating experiences. During an appearance on the H3 Podcast in July 2021, where she said that she had been single for about a year, she recalled how a previous ex broke up with her while in the United States Navy.
After noting that her ex had cheated on her, the “Build a B****” singer went on to reveal that he ended the relationship via email, since she deployed at the time.
“I just remember like, getting an email,” she said. “There’s no phone signals, we can’t use our phone. So it was on email like: ‘I’m sorry, I can’t so this anymore. I’m breaking up with you. Don’t ever email me back.’”
When asked how her past has impacted her ability to connect, Poarch said that she “didn’t really know anything about getting into a relationship” when she first joined the Navy.
The Independent has contacted a representative for Poarch for comment.
