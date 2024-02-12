Super Bowl viewers declare Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ ad best of the night

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Living Well email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ben Affleck has amused viewers after appearing in a star-studded Super Bowl ad for Dunkin’.

On Sunday 11 February, the longtime Dunkin’ aficionado appeared in a game day commercial during the face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. However, Affleck wasn’t alone this time, as he was joined by his wife Jennifer Lopez, his best friend Matt Damon, Jack Harlow and Tom Brady.

In the ad, Affleck is accompanied by Harlow in the car, with the singer urging the actor not to do what he’s about to do. But after pointing out that, “last year, she came to my work,” Affleck explains that he’s “gotta show her what I can do”.

According to Affleck, that means waltzing into Lopez’s recording studio and performing a song with the “DunKings,” while Brady performs keyboard, in an effort to appear on Lopez’s newest album.

The hysterical performance doesn’t go down well with Lopez, who reminds her husband “we talked about this,” before telling Brady that he “can stay” as a disgruntled Affleck exits the studio.

On social media, Affleck’s latest ad for Dunkin’ has been met with praise from viewers, with many expressing their amusement over the celebrity-filled commercial.

“The hold this @dunkindonuts commercial has on me right now. Ben Affleck and Matt Damon auditioning for Jennifer Lopez to be on her album?! Perfection. No notes,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dunkin' Super Bowl Advertisement

Another said: “Ben Affleck’s Dunkin’ commercial was PERFECT.”

According to someone else, Affleck’s Dunkin’ ad is “thus far” the “best commercial” of the Super Bowl.

“That Dunkin’ Donuts commercial with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon had me falling off my couch laughing. My #1 commercial so far,” one person wrote.

You can follow along with all of the latest Super Bowl updates here and find some of the best - and worst - Super Bowl ads here.