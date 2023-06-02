Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have purchased a Los Angeles mansion together, according to reports.

The Hollywood power couple have been house hunting in California for months, but have allegedly finally found the shared home of their dreams.

US publication TMZ reports that the pair have closed a deal on a Beverly Hills home with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms and is set across 45,000 square ft.

The property also has a cinema, wine cellar, spa, sauna, boxing ring, and massage room. Behind the main house is a zero-edge pool that overlooks the scenic area.

There is also a separate 5,000-square-foot sports facility, which includes an indoor pickleball court, boxing ring and sports lounge.

The couple, who wed in July last year, paid $61m (£48.9m) for their home, which, according to property company Zillow was listed for $135m (£108m) in 2018 and relisted this year for $75m (£60m).

The Independent has contacted representatives of Affleck and Lopez for comment.

The new Bennifer home (Compass Real Estate)

Zillow shows that realtor company Ginger Glass of Compass listed the property, while luxury Los Angeles real estate agent Brett Lawyer of Carolwood Estates – who has reportedly worked with Katy Perry and Madonna – represented the buyer.

The couple paid around for their shared home £61m (Compass Real Estate)

The home comes with protection, too – it sits on a five-acre promontory and has a guard house.

According to Mansion Global, ​​Affleck sold his Pacific Palisades home for $28.5m (£22.8m) last year, while Lopez is listing her Bel-Air home for around $39m (£31m).

The home is equipped with an entire sports facility (Compass Real Estate)

The news follows reports last month that the pair got into a heated argument on the red carpet for the premiere of Lopez’s new film, The Mother. However, the rumours were later squashed after fans concluded they had misread Affleck’s facial expressions.

It comes two months after Lopez launched her latest business venture, an alcohol brand named Delola.

The actor and musician, 53, announced her Italian-inspired beverage company on 5 April but was met with backlash from fans who noted that Lopez herself has spoken about being a non-drinker and has been vocal about the health benefits of sobriety.