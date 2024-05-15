Benny Blanco reveals he’s predicting marriage with Selena Gomez

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Benny Blanco hears wedding bells in his future with Selena Gomez.

The 36-year-old record producer isn’t planning on tying the knot yet, but marriage is on his mind. During a recent appearance on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM show, Blanco opened up about his romance with Gomez, detailing his feelings for her.

Speaking to Stern, the songwriter characterised the former Disney Channel star as his “best friend” whom he laughs with every day. Not only does Gomez, 31, inspire Blanco, but she’s turned his dream life into a reality.

“When I look at her, I do say, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” he told Stern.

According to the radio host, Blanco and Gomez seemed to be headed in the right direction – marriage. Stern said: “I’m predicting marriage.”

Blanco didn’t hesitate to confirm his theory. “You and me both,” he solemnly replied before admitting that while he’s hoping he and Gomez will eventually get there, no ring has been picked as of now.

“I don’t have anything. What do you mean? I’ve got no shoes on. I’ve gotta get my act together,” the artist noted.

With the prediction of marriage more than likely, according to Blanco, Stern moved on to question the music talent’s thoughts on children. The media broadcaster didn’t think Blanco was the type to want a family bigger than just he and his partner. Yet, Stern was wrong.

Blanco admitted: “What do you mean? That’s, like, my next goal on the box. I’ve got a lotta godkids, I’ve got a ton of nephews. It’s my thing. I love being around kids.”

The A-list pair confirmed their relationship on 7 December 2023, a few months after they started officially dating. Gomez first confessed she was no longer single with a comment on the celebrity fan Instagram account, PopFaction. Soon after, she soft-launched her romance with a cheeky picture on her social media story, seemingly showing her and Blanco together.

While Gomez has tried to keep the intimate details of the relationship close to her heart, she’s spoken a few times about how Blanco is different than anyone else she’s dated.

In February 2024, the “Who Says” singer spoke to Zane Lowe for his Apple Music 1 special. “Without getting into too much detail, I think it’s just really important to meet someone that respects you,” she said, alluding to Blanco’s qualities.

“And I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in,” Gomez continued. “But I’d have to say, overall, it’s the safest that I feel and it’s been really lovely and I’ve only grown through it, so it’s awesome.”

Blanco’s comments on marriage and kids come after Gomez’s ex, Justin Bieber, confirmed he and his wife, Hailey, were expecting their first child together.

On 10 May, the Biebers took to their Instagram accounts, posting an ethereal video of them shot in a grassy field. The Rhode founder, 27, donned a dainty white lace Saint Laurent dress, cradling her baby bump with her hands.