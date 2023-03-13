All the best looks from the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Following the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday,Vanity Fair hosted its annual Oscars after party, where stars from all over Hollywood appeared in some of their best looks.

After the awards ceremony officially wrapped up, many famous faces made their way to the publication’s star-studded event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

The celebration honoured some of the biggest winners of the night, including co-stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, whose film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, won a total of seven awards.

Aside from Oscar nominees and winners, Vanity Fair’s after party also saw some major TV stars, musicians and models, including Kendall Jenner and Heidi Klum.

For the occasion, stars brought some of their best outfits to the red carpet, from feathered gowns to sequined dresses to colourful suits. Here are the best looks from Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party.

Kate Hudson

(Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

The actor opted for a bright pink gown with a mermaid-hem and deep neckline. The off-the-shoulder ensemble had two giant ruffled sleeves. Hudson completed the look with her hair in an updo.

Andrew Garfield

(Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

The Amazing Spider-Man star chose a colourful look, as he wore a red jacket over his blue button-down shirt and black tie. He also wore black pants and shoes.

Heidi Klum

(Getty Images)

The supermodel posed in a light-green sheer gown, which was adorned with sequins and had a cut-out design on the sides of it. She paired the outfit with a matching, puffy, floor-length shawl, along with silver heels and rings.

Kendall Jenner

(Getty Images)

The model wore a gold, mermaid-hem gown with a deep v-neckline. She also opted for black earrings and had her hair in an updo.

Kylie Jenner

(Getty Images)

The Kylie Cosmetics founder opted for a silver metallic gown with a train on the back of it. The strapless dress also had a bow on the front of it. The reality star completed her look with an updo.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

(Getty Images)

The couple wore matching black outfits, with Sophie Turner wearing a sheer, sequined gown that had a deep v-neckline. She also wore a mini dress underneath the outfit, while her husband chose a velvet black suit, which flower designs on it.

Hailey Bieber

(Getty Images)

The model posed on the red carpet in a black gown with a puff sleeve that had a slit and train attached to it. She had a classic bob haircut, as she also wore silver earrings and red painted nails

Emily Ratajkowski

(Getty Images)

The model wore a see-through white gown that featured two knotted rows, which went down from her shoulders to her hips. She also wore a pair of beige underwear underneath the gown and had her hair in an updo.

Quinta Brunson

(Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

The TV writer chose a strapless pink gown, adorned with multi-coloured flowers on it. She had her nails painted pink, as she wore silver earrings and rings.

Shawn Mendes

(Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Shawn Mendes wore an all black suit over a mesh shirt, which showed off his green necklaces. The “Stitches” singer also opted for black shoes and silver rings.

Michelle Yeoh

(Getty Images)

The Academy Award winner wore a multi-coloured, pastel gown, which was adorned with sequins and had a slit at the bottom of it. The outfit also featured a mesh neckline and black rose design on the middle of it. As she posed with her award, she completed her look with a silver necklace, long earrings, and a white watch.