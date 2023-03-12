Jamie Lee Curtis pokes fun at Oscars dress matching ‘champagne’ coloured carpet

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Lee Curtis has joked about her Oscars red carpet – or in this case, “champagne” carpet – look at this year’s awards ceremony.

The 64-year-old actor, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, arrived outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday 12 March for the 95th annual Academy Awards.

Curtis walked this year’s champagne carpet alongside her husband, legendary actor and director Christopher Guest, while wearing a glittering nude Dolce and Gabbana gown with long sleeves, with boning around the bodice.

For the first time since 1961, the Oscars red carpet will in fact not be red. Ahead of Sunday night’s ceremony, workers were seen unveiling a champagne-coloured carpet as Jimmy Kimmel, who is hosting the 95th Oscars, presided over the occasion.

However, it appeared that the Halloween star was unaware of the switch when she took to Twitter one day before the ceremony. “Apparently, at the @TheAcademy Oscars, their carpet is going to match my drapes,” Curtis tweeted on Saturday 11 March, in reference to her glittering nude dress.

The decision to change the carpet’s colour from red to champagne reportedly came from creative consultants Lisa Love, a longtime Vogue contributor, and Raúl Àvila, the creative director for the Met Gala in New York. However, host Jimmy Kimmel shared his theory for the new addition.

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed," Kimmel joked on Wednesday.

The carpet will also be covered, in part to protect the stars and cameras from the rainy weather.

Jamie Lee Curtis and husband Christopher Guest at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on 12 March 2023 (Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis has had a longstanding career in Hollywood, from starring in blockbuster movies such as the Halloween franchise to Freaky Friday. This year marks the mother of two’s first Academy Award nomination.

The 95th Academy Awards takes place on Sunday 12 March at 8pm ET, and will be broadcast live on ABC.