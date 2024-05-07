Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside the 2024 Met Gala, Ariana Grande took centre stage while guests sat among bouquets of greenery and melting candlelight, trying to nibble and mingle in their extravagant ensembles.

Attendees wrapped in constricting materials like hardened sand, wood bodices, billowing petals, and veils of winding branches were asked how they planned to sit down and eat dinner. Their answer: It was going to be a “standing meal”.

As triumphant as it is to reach the final step before entering the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a stiff, yet sensational avant-garde work of art that’s been specifically tailored for the standing body, A-listers look ahead to the end when they can change into something a bit more movable for the after parties.

Every year, artists and actors leave the museum, head back to their hotels, and swap their sculptured outfits for custom and runway couture they can dance in.

Even for the after-bash, looks typically reflect the yearly theme, whether it’s a nod to the concept with accessories or in the design history of the silhouette. Lengthy trains are clipped to low-waisted mini skirts or sheer dresses, while ballooned neck-ties are thrown out for unbuttoned blouses. But don’t be mistaken, the glitz and glamour are far from lost, just repurposed in garments that don’t need four or six carriers to move two feet.

The 2024 Met Gala after-party looks seemed to complete a fairytale storybook akin to “The Garden of Time” by JG Ballard. Between angelic draping, winged bustiers, mermaid textiles, gothic hues, and floral stitched chiffon, stars turned into sumptuous characters for a long night of celebrations.

Here are the best dressed from the 2024 Met Gala after-parties.

Kendall Jenner

The 818 Tequila creator honoured Alexander McQueen all night. She started in an archival piece that had never been worn before from his Givenchy collection and then swapped the dark beaded design for an ethereal piece from the brand’s spring/summer 1997 runway by McQueen. A high-low skirt was fashion underneath a matching white corset with feathered fairy-like ridges and high shoulder points. Jenner played on the mystical asethetic with long wavy hair.

Because one is never enough, Jenner stepped out in a second piece later in the night. Her final outfit was a lace Vivienne Westwood long-sleeve with a square neckline and dainty cuffs.

Emily Ratajkowski

The New York-based model seemed to have the same idea as Jenner, plucking a piece of McQueen history from the Givenchy 1998 archive. Ratajkowski kept with her sheer concept from earlier in the night but switched to a square-cut mini with a blue, orange and white beaded fringe trim and angled neckline. Shimmering starfish were scattered about the garment as Ratajkowski accessoriesd with black wrap-around heels that carefully hugged her calves.

Sabrina Carpenter

The “Espresso” singer changed into a baby blue dress with hydrangeas shelling the bottom. Carpenter’s ultra-high platform heels and long blonde locks made the entire look a more oppulent version of what the performer usually dons on-stage.

Zendaya

After two stunning transformations in the span of two hours, Zendaya chose to forego her enormous Margiela Met Gala creations for a powdery blue-grey pleated two piece. The ensemble fused a maxi skirt with a draped top embellished with a thick, twisted diamond chain that held the material up.

Lana Del Rey

Instead of keeping with her branch bride attire, the “Video Games” singer switched into a nude chiffon long gown with fragile flowers kissing the outer silhouette and veil. Bridal-wear seems to be on Lana’s mind having worn three veils in the last couple of weeks – one black for her Coachella headline.

SZA

SZA looked like she was ready for summer in a satin, low-cut yellow mini dress with purple florals decorating the fabric. The stand-out singer paired the vibrant garmet with a pop of green, playing on the Met Gala theme of natural beauty.

Anok Yai

Anok Yai was dripping in marine-hued diamonds. The model changed into a two-piece set – a mini-skirt and corset tube top – encrusted with shimmery jewels to match her layered choker necklaces and drop-down earrings.

Bad Bunny

Though he was only travelling within Manhattan, Bad Bunny threw on a brown leather trench, white button-down, cream trousers, and pointed Western boots, holding a Bottega Veneta tote. He accessoriesd the look with orange-coloured lenses, heading to the after-parties as if he were on the move out of the city.

Shakira

The 47-year-old singer donned a white satin ribbon dress with two high slits pointing to her hip bones. Upside down triangle cut-outs wrapped the sides of the gown. Shakira added a bit of edge to the otherwise delicate ensemble with over-the-knee black leather boots.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney decided that for the Met Gala, women with short black hair had more fun. The actress kept her fine-cut wig on as she changed into a dark brown Miu Miu seude set with a low-waisted, mid-length skirt and chuncky black belt. Her tube top had dark brown beading, while her black pumps had heels covered in silver jewels.

Bruna Marquezine

For the Brazilian actress’s final look of the night, she threw on an olive-coloured frilly set with white lining. Marquezine appeared like a beautiful coral reef with strings of light fabric swinging past her as she walked.

Jennie Kim

Jennie Kim went with a classic night-time ensemble, donning all-black. Her base was a studded black criss-cross halter neck gown. She paired it with a sparkly fur overcoat, netted heels, and dark shades to block the camera flash.

Dua Lipa

The artist’s after-party outfit was all about the accessories. Dua threw on a backwards ascot cap with netting covering her face and lower arms. A pair of black high-waisted trousers was teamed with a dazzling bra top. A fur scarf thrown over one shoulder finished the base, turning it from typical to zesty attire.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X took a beat from his usual over-the-top style, finding comfort in a fashionable cowhide zip-up jacket for the Met Gala after party. While it may not have been his usual glitter galore, the coat suited him and the theme well.