Met Gala 2024 live: Zendaya and Lana Del Rey dazzle on red carpet while Kim Kardashian’s corset is questioned
The 2024 Met Gala red carpet Vogue stream has ended. Follow along with updates on everything you’ll need to know about fashion’s biggest night out
Fashion’s most-anticipated red carpet event of 2024 has officially wrapped.
The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is filled this evening by beloved musicians, transformative artists, emblem designers, famed actors, and celebrity influencers to celebrate The Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. The co-chairs for the evening include Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, while Vogue’s red-carpet hosts will be La La Anthony, Gwendoline Christie, and Ashley Graham, alongside special correspondent Emma Chamberlain.
This year’s theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” – which is not a reference the Disney fairytale. Inside the exhibit, 250 pieces from the Costume Institute’s permanent collection will be showcased, some dating back to the Elizabethan period. The idea is to reimagine fragile designs that can never be worn again in new ways through CGI, light projections, soundscaping, and video animation.
Guests followed a dress code of “The Garden of Time,” a nod to JG Ballard’s 1962 tale. The story details Count Axel, his Countess, and their dwindling garden as an angry mob descends on their peaceful home and nursery of crystalline flowers.
Along with all four co-chairs and the event’s organiser Anna Wintour, Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Cara Delevingne, Taylor Russell, Sam Smith, Queen Latifah, and many more arrived at tonight’s Met Gala.
The broadcast of the 2024 Met Gala red carpet began at 6pm ET, with the event streaming on Vogue’s TikTok and YouTube account until 8.30pm, at which point it ended abruptly as guests continued to arrive.
Fans question the safety of Kim Kardashian’s corset dress
Kim Kardashian’s fans are worried.
The Skkn creator walked the steps of the Met in a metal lace garment fashioned by John Galliano. The ensemble, while impossibly beautiful and expertly intricate, raised concern with its tiny corset middle.
Fans were quick to question whether the reality star could breathe in the tight bodice, commenting on X, formerly known as Twitter, about how her waist looked “so small”.
“How is Kim Kardashian breathing?” one user asked, while another said: “Kim kardashian’s waist is absurd. like not to be a hater but it actually is concerning especially when ppl aspire to be like her. sorry.”
Zendaya reveals stunning second look
One is not enough, according to Zendaya.
The co-chair walked the “green” carpet for a second time tonight in an entirely new get-up. Keeping with the Maison Margiela “doll” silhouette, the actress swapped her blue beret for a multi-clour floral headpiece and long, voluminous black gown. The dress was completed with corsetry reminiscent of the “Golden Age,” taking cues from the exhibit’s intention to revive the fashion of the past. An extravagant train covered the steps.
Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, posed alongside her in a white suit.
Rihanna misses 2024 Met Gala after reportedly coming down with the flu
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were forced to cancel at the last minute.
Last year, Vogue ended their stream before Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived late, shutting down the carpet. However, according to a People Magazine exclusive, the sought-after couple isn’t just fashionably late, they’re not coming. Unfortunately, Rihanna came down with the flu.
Rihanna teases her 2024 Met Gala look
Kendall Jenner, Uma Thurman, Cara Delevingne, and Lily Gladstone are among the other celebrities confirmed to attend the 2024 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner is the last of the Kardashian clan to arrive
Kylie Jenner couldn’t stay away – she just had to be the last to arrive.
The billionaire beauty mogul trailed in behind her two sisters and mother, looking like the picture of old Hollywood. Kylie opted for elegance in a pointed ivory gown. She decorated the otherwise simple look with a rosette clip to tie her hair back in a bun. A long satin train cast a light shadow behind her.
Kim Kardashian confuses fans in a grey cardigan
The Skims founder wore a questionable garment to the 2024 Met Gala: a grey cardigan. Maybe she was cold?
Kim confused fans by pairing the wrap-around sweater with a silver bodice and metal lace gown by John Galliano. Her platinum locks weren’t shocking but her choice of overcoat sure was.
“What’s the cardigan for?” one puzzled X, formerly known as Twitter, user asked.
Another added: “Take off the cardigan… it’s bringing the whole look down.”
Lana Del Rey channels classic Alexander McQueen with new creative director
Lana Del Rey was the picture of McQueen in a look crafted by the house’s new creative director, Sean McGirr.
The “Video Games” singer understood the assignment with a set of antlers. Under a nude chiffon veil, Lana sported intertwining branches in her hair. The artist coupled with McGirr to come up with a piece that looked like archival Alexander Mcqueen, a fashion house largely represented in the new Costume Institute exhibit. Her gown was embellished with winding twigs, creeping up the body.
Lana walked the carpet with Kim Kardashian, reflecting on how wonderful it was to be so close to their families.
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner grace the red carpet after mom Kris Jenner
Of course, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner wouldn’t miss their “Super Bowl” – the Met Gala.
It may have taken them some time to get through the long line, but the two sisters have finally arrived. Kim chose to bleach her hair for the occasion once again, pairing the blonde style with a metal lace John Galliano dress. Meanwhile, Kendall plucked a Givenchy archive piece that’s never been worn before, taking inspiration from “The Garden of Time” concept.
Their self-proclaimed “momager” stunned next to her boyfriend Corey Gamble shortly before, leaving one question in everyone’s minds: Where is Kylie?
As of now, there have been no signs of the makeup mogul. However, a few days ago she took to Instagram reminiscing on her Jean Paul Gaultier design from last year’s Met Gala.
Queen Latifah attends her first Met Gala
Queen Latifah is in the building after walking the coveted catwalk at her first Met Gala.
The Thom Browne partner collaborated with the namesake designer to create her “Birds of Paradise” gown. The black sequin dress detailed with yellow florals was paired with a dramatic black overcoat.
Any nerves Latifah may have had before the big night drifted off before all the camera flashes and screams for her.
“I’m actually quite happy. This has been a wonderful experience,” she told La La Anthony before heading into the museum.
Ariana Grande attends Met Gala with Cynthia Erivo, not Ethan Slater
Tonight was not “date night” for Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater.
The “yes, and?” singer chose a different co-star to walk the Met steps with her: Cynthia Erivo. Despite her romance with the Spongebob musical star, Grande appeared angelic in a white gown next to her close confidant in a black Thom Browne suit top and matching skirt embellished with pink flowers.
“Working with Cynthia, getting to know and love her, has changed my life,” Grande told La La Anthony on the red carpet.
Charli XCX wears a dress she could “go to bed” in
Charli XCX took “sleeping beauties” a bit too literally.
As predicted, at least one celebrity showed up in a glamourous rendition of pajamas. The artist tapped Marni to create a ripped ensemble made entirely out of T-shirt material.
Why? Charli wanted to be so comfortable she could “go to bed”.
Despite the singer’s idea, the theme of this year’s Met Gala has nothing to do with sleep attire. Instead, the concept is meant to celebrate fashion’s fragile pieces, experiencing and reimagining them through all five senses.
