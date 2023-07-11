Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bethenny Frankel has weighed in on the rumours that Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are dating, with the former Real Housewives star claiming there’s “zero chance” the alleged relationship would work.

On Monday 10 July, the 52-year-old reality star uploaded a TikTok addressing the alleged romance between the Skims founder, 42, and former New England Patriots quarterback, 45. “Zero chance Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian end up together,” Frankel confidently declared.

In the video, she recognised the two A-listers as being both “the greatest football player of all time” and “the greatest player of the fame game of all the time,” respectively, before noting that it’s why there may be a “curiosity” brewing between the pair.

However, according to Frankel, the relationship could never work because she doesn’t believe that Kardashian would ever be able to mesh her life with Brady’s.

Frankel then suggested that, although Brady’s ex-wife Gisele Bündchen may be “relatively high maintenance,” it is nothing compared to the second oldest Kardashian sister.

“She really did lean into his life, lean into being a mom, moving to Massachusetts. She was a football player’s wife,” Frankel remarked about the supermodel’s support for the NFL star’s career.

But, according to Frankel, Brady and Kardashian wouldn’t work because “there can only be one peacock in a relationship”.

“There can only be one peacock in a relationship. He’s done high maintenance, but not at the Kim Kardashian level,” she alleged, before concluding: “Kim Kardashian will not be Tom’s peacock. It’s just too much work. There’s only room for one GOAT...”

Kardashian and Brady generated romance rumours when a source told Page Six that the Hulu star was looking for property in the Bahamian neighbourhood that the football legend owns property in.

The rumours circulated again following Michael Rubin’s famed Hampton’s party, after which a source claimed Brady and Kardashian had been “super flirty with each other” and “seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night”.

Despite the speculation, a representative for Brady previously denied the romance rumours to Entertainment Tonight, while a source close to Kardashian added: “Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating.”

Though Kardashian previously stated on her family’s Hulu show that she planned on being single for at least two years following her split with Pete Davidson, the mother of four boasted about a mystery man at the beginning of season three.