Kim Kardashian has amused fans after revealing her “new snack obsession” happens to be none other than the popular pairing of hummus and sliced vegetables.

On 10 July, the Skims creator posted a picture lounging under the Italian sun while munching on her current food fixation. “New snack obsession: hummus and veggies,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. In front of her sat a bowl of ice with thinly cut carrots and celery next to hummus topped with chickpeas.

Humoured fans took to Twitter to express their amusement about the post, which some suggested made it seem as if Kardashian had just “discovered” hummus and veggies. “This is soooooooooooo funny,” one person tweeted alongside a screenshot of Kardashian’s Instagram post.

“Kim K discovered what I lived off of for a year after college,” another person replied, while someone else said: “Just wait until she discovers avocado toast.”

According to one fan, Kardashian’s post gave off “‘just discovered!’ energy”.

Others questioned the real reason why Kardashian was hyping the snack, with one person jokingly asking: “Did she just get stock in a hummus brand or something?”

The preparation of the food in the photo also sparked amusement and confusion, with many focused on the ice placed beneath the vegetable slices.

“Putting carrots on ice like they’re oysters. I’m crying,” one person tweeted. Another wrote: “I’m fascinated by the ice. Like, is this shrimp cocktail?”

Others claimed the hummus looked like it had been sitting out for a while because it seemed to have hardened on top.

“That hummus looks DRY,” one viewer proclaimed, while another said: “That hummus looks like a brick.”

“What a trendsetter!” someone else joked.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has shared one of her food infatuations online. In a 2014 interview withBBC Radio 1, the reality star admitted she loves to chow down on spareribs every time she is in London.

However, according to People, Kardashian’s diet is now mostly plant-based, although she makes sure to incorporate snacks such as Doritos.

The Skkn founder admitted: “I love Cheetos. OMG Cheetos Puffs too and Doritos sometimes. I hate spicy anything. I know this is going to be very unpopular to so many but I just don’t like it. Regular Cheetos for me or Cheetos Puffs are my absolute fave.”