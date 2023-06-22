Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has been accused of being “insensitive” after weighing in on the missing Titanic sub.

In an Instagram video shared on 21 June, the 52-year-old reality star began by questioning those who choose to take trips on the vessels. “Who goes into a submarine that’s not Jacques Cousteau? You want to be adventurous? Try drinking four margaritas and see what happens,” she told her followers.

On Sunday 18 June, OceanGate’s Titan submersible left its support vessel to travel to the Titanic wreckage, which sits at a depth of 12,500ft. About an hour and 45 minutes later, the Titan lost contact with its surface ship, the Polar Prince. Since then, an international search effort had been underway for the five people who were aboard the vessel. On 22 June, officials determined the Titan submersible experienced a “catastrophic implosion” when it submerged, killing all five passengers aboard.

In her Instagram video, which was shared before the tragedy was confirmed, Frankel continued to offer recommendations of alternative adventurous activities. “Try a bathing suit on without your underwear. Go to Burning Man dressed as a parakeet, I don’t know, but going on a submarine?” she added.

The former Real Housewives of New York star then claimed that “going on a submarine” is among activities that she thinks “seem like a bad idea”.

“Jumping out of aeroplanes, riding motorcycles, swimming with sharks,” she said. “All of these things seem like a bad idea.”

Frankel concluded her video with a sympathetic message about the missing sub, adding: “It’s so tragic and so sad and so terrible. God bless those poor people.”

Frankel’s video, which she also posted to TikTok, has since gone viral, with many viewers critical of the reality star’s comments, while others accused her of blaming the five individuals aboard the vessel.

“I am sure their families appreciate your rant,” one viewer sarcastically responded.

“This is literally so insensitive and a version of victim-blaming to be honest,” another wrote. “Like how do you actually think it’s okay to post this when they are still missing and their families are terrified? Who are you?!”

A third claimed: “You took risks starting your own business. No one is faulting you for that. I understand these people are wealthy, that means they live their lives at a very high level and with that comes risks of all types. Tragic yes, but their decision to live their lives with the volume turned way up!”

Another person critcised Frankel for appearing to take a “sarcastic judgement” of such a “serious and sensitive subject”.

Frankel later posted another clip to TikTok about the missing sub, in which she acknowledged that she couldn’t “stop thinking” about the situation and the people on the vessel. In the caption, she made a reference to two of the passengers, writing: “I can’t stop thinking about the father looking at his son and at least knowing they’re together. I’m physically ill.”

The sub went missing with five individuals aboard: OceanGate Expeditions founder and CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, renowned French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.

In a third video shared to her TikTok on Thursday 22 June, just hours before the US Coast Guard confirmed the five individuals on board the vessel had died, Frankel claimed that she had “changed her tune” about the Titanic sub amid a “rollercoaster of emotions”.

While she noted that the risks were “clearly stated in the contract” that those aboard the vessel had to sign, she referred to the group as “thrill-seekers,” before once again revealing she “felt the worst” for the 19 year old

In the caption, Frankel also shared the message she’s kept in mind since the tragedy. “Life is precious… we can’t play games with it. Cautionary risks are okay... recklessness is not,” she wrote.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Frankel for comment.

On Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed the death of the five passengers aboard the Titan. In a statement, OceanGate Inc said: “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time. We grieve the loss of life and joy they brought to everyone they knew.”