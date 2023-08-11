Better yourself with these educational tools and courses

Plan for a future career in AI with a specialised degree, expand your knowledge with an online course and gain your accountancy qualifications with our roundup of essential in-person and virtual courses.

Kick-start your future career in Canterbury

(Canterbury Christ Church University)

Finding the best university to help you achieve your career goals can be an extremely stressful task. Canterbury Christ Church University is ranked first in the UK for graduates in employment, with the institution providing all the tools you need to launch your dream career. An impressive 96% of UK based, full-time, first-degree graduates were in employment or further study 15 months after completing their studies, exceeding any previously recorded national average. What’s more, students who are receiving their A Level results or are interested in changing universities can apply to Canterbury Christ Church University through the Clearing process. Build your confidence, skills, and — most importantly of all — your employability by starting a degree with Canterbury Christ Church University this September. To find out more about Clearing, call today on 01227 926000 .

Explore courses at canterbury.ac.uk

Get a flexible degree in the heart of London

(Northeastern University)

In a prime location overlooking Tower Bridge and just moments away from the City, Northeastern University London offers a range of flexible undergraduate degree programmes that allows students to create their own degree pathway, studying topics that enhance their knowledge and skillset. The university also offers apprenticeship degrees designed to develop business know-how, technical experience and in-context learning, each of which is crucial within the workplace. The university prides itself on offering a community atmosphere where every student feels valued, with smaller class sizes that allows each student to gain regular feedback from tutors. Ready to apply?

Find out more at nulondon.ac.uk

Nurture your musical talent

(Royal Northern College of Music)

Manchester’s Royal Northern College of Music (RNCM) is one of the world’s most progressive conservatoires. Whether you are following a classical route or want to pursue popular music, its Undergraduate School offers the flexibility to build a programme that is right for you. Studying alongside like-minded individuals, you will enhance and refine your technical, creative, and critical skills, developing professionally and personally within a stimulating and enviable environment. Each student will have the opportunity to audition for a place on one of its highly regarded Professional Experience Schemes for the chance to work with a number of renowned orchestras and arts organisations worldwide, and every undergraduate will undertake at least one work experience placement during their studies, preparing them for their future careers.

Apply now for entry in September 2024 at www.rncm.ac.uk/apply

Future-proof your career with an AI-relevant degree

(University of Hertfordshire)

While there are few certainties in the world, one thing is for sure: AI is here, and it is going to play a big part within the future working world. That is why the University of Hertfordshire is ensuring that students are AI-ready. From implementing relevant AI education and use within its healthcare, creative arts, and law courses to offering BSc Computer Science (Artificial Intelligence) and BSc Robotics and AI programmes, Herts prioritises equipping today’s graduates with the skills and knowledge of tomorrow. Spaces are limited, but opportunities are not. Call the Clearing hotline on 0300 303 6300 or apply online to secure your place this September.

Apply now at herts.ac.uk/clearing

Get your accountancy qualification from home

(Eagle Education)

Those who are training to become an accountant can often be disheartened by the amount of study needed to qualify. So, Eagle Education decided to make things easier for everyone. The company is dedicated to helping you obtain your qualifications, including AAT, ACCA and CIMA, in the most convenient way possible. The affordable service offers a variation of subscription packages to suit your schedule and budget, while the online format allows you to fit your learning around your work and social life. You can even take a break whenever you like. Each course is written by accountancy experts and includes online study texts and revision kits, while your tutors will be available to support you seven days a week. What’s more, Eagle Education is recommended by 99% of students.

Visit eagle-education.co.uk now and get 25% off quarterly and yearly subscriptions using code EAGLE25 (offer ends 30 September 2023).

Make your own music

(JustinGuitar)

Have you always wanted to learn how to play the guitar but struggled to make that first step? JustinGuitar is here to kick-start your journey. The online platform offers a vast range of comprehensive courses, from beginner to advanced, each crafted by renowned Australian guitarist Justin Sandercoe himself. With clear step-by-step instructions, lessons on musical theory and chord changes, you will be shredding away like Jimmy Page in no time (probably). Begin your musical education with a free beginner’s course and impress your friends with a repertoire of songs at no extra cost.

Grab your guitar and head to JustinGuitar.com to start your training today

Launch your tech career in weeks

(Makers Academy)

Training for a career in tech can often be perceived as a time-consuming, complicated, and costly feat. Makers’ coding bootcamp course is on a mission to change all that. The 16-week course offers you the fastest route to launching your career in your chosen specialism, whether that be software development or data engineering. With a curriculum that combines core coding principles with real working scenarios, you will be ready to start your career as soon as the course is complete. If you need an extra helping hand, the team also provides CV workshops and employer introductions. You can even choose to learn remotely or train in the Shoreditch HQ.

Visit makers.tech/become-a-maker or call 020 3817 8870.

Embrace your creativity on the South coast

(Arts University Bournemouth)

With state-of-the-art studios, high-quality equipment, and a range of unique courses available, Arts University Bournemouth helps students explore a wide variety of creative pursuits. The campus-based university offers foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate courses, and has recently added to its portfolio with eight new degrees for 2024. The courses, which include BA (Hons) Games Arts and Design and BA (Hons) Creative Direction, have been designed to allow students to study what they love, while shaping them into future leaders. As our modern world continues to make advancements in technology and AI, careers in the creative industries continue to grow, and skills will be more in demand than ever before.

Join a thriving community and start your creative education at aub.ac.uk/study-at-aub

Fit reading into your chaotic calendar

(Blinks Lab)

If you are an avid reader and a dedicated learner but struggle to find time to hit the textbooks, here’s the app for you. With 27 million users and counting, Blinkist provides people with bite-sized, 15-minute summaries of fiction and non-fiction titles via audio or text. The explainers are designed to provide you with the key information from your chosen book, in an easy-to-remember and succinct format, so that you can fit your learning into your hectic schedule. With over 6,500 titles across 27 categories, you can choose from refreshing your knowledge of history, exploring new cultures or discovering how to become your best self. Whether you are looking for a quick summary of the latest bestseller or a simple explanation of a complicated thesis, Blinkist will provide you with the knowledge you seek, minus the time-consuming textbook.

Shortcut your learning and head to blinkist.com

Progress your career through an online learning platform

(Future Learn )

FutureLearn is a career-focused online learning platform dedicated to accelerating your professional growth. Suited to those who are looking to achieve greater job satisfaction, the platform contains more than 1,800 courses from over 260 universities and organisations. Whether you are looking to take a short course on a topic that has always piqued your interest or are seeking accreditation to help you climb the career ladder, FutureLearn will facilitate your development. Specialising in business, healthcare, teaching, law and STEM, these online courses will equip you with the skills needed to propel your career, in a format that suits your lifestyle and schedule.

Head to futurelearn.com to supercharge your career and enjoy 30% off the first two months of your unlimited learning subscription (new members only)

Immerse yourself in yoga

(Arhanta Yoga International)

If you have been enjoying the practise of yoga, why not share your passion with others? Arhanta Yoga combines classical and modern yoga teachings to transform yoga enthusiasts into yoga teachers, and to help professionals further refine their craft. With ashrams in India and the Netherlands, you can train to become a yoga teacher through an intensive, on-site training course that moulds physical practise with ancient philosophy. If you are unable to travel, there is an online academy so you can train and gain your accreditation from home. Whether you are an aspiring teacher or are simply looking to deepen your practise, Arhanta Yoga will provide you with the space you need to better your knowledge and further ground yourself.

Visit arhantayoga.org and use code INDEPENDENT20 to receive a 20% discount on all online courses.

